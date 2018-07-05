English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bank Will do Fresh Valuation in Wake of UK Court Order: PNB MD on Vijay Mallya's Verdict
A UK High Court judge has issued an enforcement order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, seeking to recover funds owed to them by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore.
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will conduct fresh valuation of beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya's assets in the light of the UK High Court order, state-run bank's managing director Sunil Mehta said on Thursday.
"We have done valuation of Mallya's asset now we will do a fresh valuation and pursue disposal of assets to recover our debt," he said.
A UK High Court judge has issued an enforcement order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, seeking to recover funds owed to them by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore.
PNB is part of the 13-bank consortium led by State Bank of India.
The order grants permission to the UK High Court Enforcement Officer to enter the 62-year-old tycoon's properties in Hertfordshire, near London.
It permits the officer and his agents entry to Ladywalk and Bramble Lodge in Tewin, Welwyn, where Mallya is currently based. However, it is not an instruction to enter, which means the banks have the option to use the order as one of the means to recover estimated funds of around 1.145 billion pounds.
Also Watch
"We have done valuation of Mallya's asset now we will do a fresh valuation and pursue disposal of assets to recover our debt," he said.
A UK High Court judge has issued an enforcement order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, seeking to recover funds owed to them by beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore.
PNB is part of the 13-bank consortium led by State Bank of India.
The order grants permission to the UK High Court Enforcement Officer to enter the 62-year-old tycoon's properties in Hertfordshire, near London.
It permits the officer and his agents entry to Ladywalk and Bramble Lodge in Tewin, Welwyn, where Mallya is currently based. However, it is not an instruction to enter, which means the banks have the option to use the order as one of the means to recover estimated funds of around 1.145 billion pounds.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|964.50
|-25.60
|-2.59
|Infosys
|1,284.00
|-61.20
|-4.55
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,347.05
|+126.25
|+1.37
|Shriram Trans
|1,152.10
|+6.85
|+0.60
|Yes Bank
|348.65
|+13.10
|+3.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Vent
|478.90
|-1.75
|-0.36
|Reliance
|965.00
|-25.05
|-2.53
|NTPC
|152.10
|-0.90
|-0.59
|Infosys
|1,284.50
|-60.10
|-4.47
|Shriram Trans
|1,151.90
|+7.05
|+0.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|348.65
|+13.10
|+3.90
|UltraTechCement
|3,936.25
|+145.60
|+3.84
|ITC
|272.50
|+8.10
|+3.06
|Asian Paints
|1,321.40
|+31.60
|+2.45
|Coal India
|270.30
|+5.95
|+2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|348.80
|+13.30
|+3.96
|ITC
|272.30
|+7.85
|+2.97
|Asian Paints
|1,321.85
|+30.30
|+2.35
|Coal India
|270.15
|+6.00
|+2.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,969.80
|+51.60
|+1.77
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|838.00
|-48.55
|-5.48
|Infosys
|1,284.00
|-61.20
|-4.55
|Tata Steel
|553.30
|-17.80
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|221.30
|-6.75
|-2.96
|Reliance
|964.50
|-25.60
|-2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,284.50
|-60.10
|-4.47
|Vedanta
|221.10
|-7.05
|-3.09
|Tata Steel
|553.50
|-15.40
|-2.71
|Reliance
|965.00
|-25.05
|-2.53
|Sun Pharma
|565.70
|-13.35
|-2.31
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Claims Gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Has Jio Grown in One Year?
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic