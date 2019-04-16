SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bankers Vote to Liquidate Fugitive Mehul Choksi-Owned Gitanjali Gems on Time Over-run

Mehul Choksi and his nephew diamantaire Nirav Modi are being probed under various criminal laws after the Rs 14,000-crore PNB fraud came to light in February 2018.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bankers Vote to Liquidate Fugitive Mehul Choksi-Owned Gitanjali Gems on Time Over-run
File photo of Mehul Choksi.
Loading...
Mumbai: Lenders of Gitanjali Gems have rejected resolution proposals and have voted for liquidation of the company, which owes over Rs 8,000 crore to creditors, citing time over-run.

The committee of creditors met on March 28, and with a majority of 54.14%, they rejected extension of the resolution process, and chose to go for liquidation, the company informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

"The 180 days since the resolution process began ended on April 6. Since extension is not approved by the lenders, the next logical step is to go for liquidation," the company said in a BSE filing.

Both Gitanjali Gems' Mehul Choksi and his nephew diamantaire Nirav Modi are absconding and are facing extradition now. They are being probed under various criminal laws after the Rs 14,000-crore PNB fraud came to light in February 2018.

The corporate affairs ministry had earlier sought the NCLT's intervention to attach the properties owned by Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and uncle Choksi, across the world. Modi and Choksi and their families own or control about 114 companies.

Sebi is also looking into the matter and the ministry is also seeking the help of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to ascertain the assets of the prime accused and other related parties.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,275.64 +369.80 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

11,787.15 +96.80 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.95 15.79
Coal India 251.60 0.64
Polycab 654.80 21.71
Interglobe Avi 1,581.90 7.08
TCS 2,131.80 0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SpiceJet 132.70 11.19
PC Jeweller 146.00 15.64
Polycab 655.00 21.75
Bajaj Finance 3,031.40 0.29
Jet Airways 241.85 -7.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.15 3.79
ICICI Bank 407.00 3.63
Titan Company 1,120.05 2.74
ONGC 160.45 2.56
Adani Ports 395.65 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,815.85 3.96
ICICI Bank 406.80 3.58
ONGC 160.45 2.49
Larsen 1,382.50 1.82
Maruti Suzuki 7,464.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 280.90 -2.36
Cipla 559.35 -1.23
GAIL 351.60 -0.69
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.61
Tata Motors 230.50 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.85 -0.63
Infosys 723.85 -0.39
Tata Motors 230.55 -0.22
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram