Bankrupt Jet Airways to Sell Netherlands Business to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
The insolvency resolution professional managing the affairs of Jet Airways said various options are being explored for the 'company's resolution and maximising the value for its stakeholders', as per the filing on Friday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Bankrupt Jet Airways plans to sell its Netherlands business to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according to a regulatory filing.
The domestic full-service carrier, which shuttered operations last April, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.
The insolvency resolution professional managing the affairs of Jet Airways said various options are being explored for the "company's resolution and maximising the value for its stakeholders", as per the filing on Friday.
Providing an update, the company said there is a separate liquidation proceeding ongoing in the Netherlands and that the resolution professional has agreed a co-operation protocol with the Dutch trustee appointed by the local court.
"In this context, the company and Dutch trustee have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV, on January 13, 2020, for the proposed resolution of business activities of the company in the Netherlands as approved by the committee of creditors," it added.
Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV is KLM, the flagship carrier of the Netherlands.
"The proposed resolution is subject to the completion of several conditions including statutory and regulatory clearances, both under Indian law and Dutch laws," the filing said.
If completed, the transaction would only involve a sale of part of the Jet Airways business activities and would not impact the shareholding pattern of the company in any manner, it added.
Shares of Jet Airways were trading 4.92 per cent lower than their previous close on BSE at Rs 45.40 apiece.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,969.20
|1.08
|Vodafone Idea
|4.57
|-24.21
|SBI
|321.40
|-0.57
|IndusInd Bank
|1,361.10
|-1.85
|Edelweiss
|105.95
|2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|492.00
|3.79
|Reliance
|1,569.00
|2.04
|Hero Motocorp
|2,465.65
|1.33
|M&M
|573.00
|0.99
|Bajaj Auto
|3,137.00
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,360.40
|-1.90
|HDFC Bank
|1,276.70
|-0.85
|SBI
|321.40
|-0.57
|HDFC
|2,473.00
|-0.37
|NTPC
|120.90
|-0.41
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final