Banks Credit Grows by 7.21%, Deposits 9.51%, Shows RBI Data

In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Banks Credit Grows by 7.21%, Deposits 9.51%, Shows RBI Data
Representative image.

Mumbai: Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21 per cent and 9.51 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in December 2019 from 12.8 per cent in December 2018.

Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 5.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent in December 2018.

Personal loans growth decelerated marginally to 15.9 per cent from 17 per cent in December 2018. During the month, credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.

