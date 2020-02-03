Banks Credit Grows by 7.21%, Deposits 9.51%, Shows RBI Data
In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21 per cent and 9.51 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore.
In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.
Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in December 2019 from 12.8 per cent in December 2018.
Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.
Advances to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 5.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent in December 2018.
Personal loans growth decelerated marginally to 15.9 per cent from 17 per cent in December 2018. During the month, credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,385.85
|0.18
|ITC
|207.70
|-5.09
|SBI
|298.00
|-1.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|256.70
|-7.71
|Tata Motors
|163.85
|-1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,867.40
|6.32
|Nestle
|16,243.50
|5.30
|HUL
|2,178.50
|5.06
|Bajaj Auto
|3,289.30
|4.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,262.90
|4.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|207.70
|-5.09
|TCS
|2,103.15
|-2.86
|HCL Tech
|579.00
|-2.04
|Hero Motocorp
|2,401.95
|-1.95
|Tech Mahindra
|792.35
|-1.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Poco X2 Launching in India Tomorrow: Here’s Everything We Know So Far