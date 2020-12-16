Banks, Diagnostic Companies and Others — A Look at the Top Stocks for Today

Indicating a positive start for Nifty50 and Sensex, the SGX Nifty was trading at 13,628.00, which was 49.50 points or 0.36 percent higher at 7 am. On December 16, it is likely that the Indian market will open on a higher note following a positive trend in the Asian peers.

Let us take a look at some of the important stocks for December 16.

Punjab National Bank: On Tuesday, the QIP of the bank opened with a floor price of Rs 37.35 per share.

IDBI Bank: The QIP of the bank opened with a set floor price of Rs 40.63 per share.

Axis Bank: In relation to any exposure taken with regards to SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infra Finance, the bank has clarified that it has complied with its underwriting practices and approval processes.

Union Bank of India: By issuing Basel III compliant bonds, Union Bank of India has Rs 500 crore debt capital.

HDFC: Rs 5,000 crore will be raised by the company at 4.23 percent via NCDs.

Diagnostics companies: The state of Maharashtra has reduced the price of the RT PCR test for Covid-19 to Rs 700 from Rs 980. This puts diagnostic companies like Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare and Thyrocare Technologies in focus.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Across models, the price of passenger and commercial vehicles made by the company will increase.

Wonderla Holidays: Ahead of Christmas 2020, the amusement park will reopen on December 24, 2020 in Kochi.

Biocon: An MoU has been signed between the subsidiary of Biocon, called Biocon Biologics, and CSSC in Tanzania. This has been done for Mission 10 cents.

Future Enterprises: The company will receive Rs 24,713 crore consideration from its deal with Reliance Retail Ventures, a step down firm of Reliance Industries. Future Enterprises plans to prepay debentures from the money to be received from this deal.