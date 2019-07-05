English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banks' Loans Rose 12% Year-on-year in Two Weeks to June 21: RBI
Outstanding loans fell 33.3 billion rupees ($486.79 million) to 96.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended June 21.
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The banks' loans rose 12% in the two weeks ended June 21 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 10%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 33.3 billion rupees ($486.79 million) to 96.49 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended June 21. Non-food credit rose 28.6 billion rupees to 95.77 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 61.8 billion rupees to 714.2 billion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 496.7 billion rupees to 124.91 trillion rupees in the two weeks ended June 21.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|532.65
|0.05
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,531.95
|2.56
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | New Zealand Join India, Australia and England to Complete Semi-final Line Up
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 12.10 Crore In India on Day 1, Set for Better Weekend
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Miniature Brains Will Help in Combating Brain Diseases, Say Scientists
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results