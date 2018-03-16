GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Banks' NPA Steadily Rising for Past 8 Years: MoS Shiv Pratap Shukla

In different written replies in the house, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said gross non-performing assets (NPAs) under the 'Industry-Large' category for all banks soared to Rs 5.27 lakh crore as on December 2017 from Rs 1.23 lakh crore on March 31, 2015.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
Banks' NPA Steadily Rising for Past 8 Years: MoS Shiv Pratap Shukla
File photo of Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla.
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that bad loans in the banking sector have been rising steadily for the past eight years and in case of state-run banks it crossed Rs 7.77 lakh crore at December-end 2017.

In different written replies in the house, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said gross non-performing assets (NPAs) under the 'Industry-Large' category for all banks soared to Rs 5.27 lakh crore as on December 2017 from Rs 1.23 lakh crore on March 31, 2015.

Citing RBI data, the minister said the gross NPAs of public sector banks on December 31, 2017 were Rs 7.77 lakh crore.

"As per the RBI data, gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks have been rising steadily since the last eight financial years," Shukla said.

In another reply, the minister said that corporate lending by banks have increased from Rs 31.12 lakh crore in March 2013 to Rs 40.66 lakh crore at December-end 2017.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
