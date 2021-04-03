Banks Open Today After Series of Holidays Over Past Week

After a series of holidays, all private and public banks will remain open today, April 3, 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays calendar. From March 27-29 banks were closed due to the second Saturday and Holi. They were operational on March 31. On April 1, the banks were shut to close their yearly accounts.

On April 2, banks were closed on account of Good Friday in some states. It must be noted that the banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other.

RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.