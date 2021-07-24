Banks To be Closed for 3 Days in Last Week of This Month. Know the Dates

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) mandate, there are only three more holidays remaining for lenders in the month of July. This month originally had a total of 15 days off allocated for lenders across the country. These bank holidays ranged from state-wise leaves to religious and festival holidays. Even though this list was applicable pan-India, the holidays were only for certain states on certain dates. There was no uniformity that applied to all lenders on all of the dates as per the official list released by the RBI.

The RBI has classified these days off under the following categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The upcoming days off will be classified under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The remaining holidays like the rest of the list, apply to banks in the private sector as well as public sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and even regional banks, with only a state-wise difference defining their holidays. The only common holiday for the majority of lenders across the nation fell on 21 July 2021, Tuesday, during the holiday of Eid al Adha. It applied to all the states except to lenders in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Out of the last three days, two will be weekends off and one will be a religious festival. The upcoming days off will be on 24 July, which is the fourth Saturday of the month, then the following day Sunday, July 25 will also be off. Apart from this weekend, the only RBI mandated holiday left for the last week of this month, falls on July 31, which is Ker puja. It will only apply to lenders in Agartala.

Here is the full list of the 15 holidays that was issued by the RBI for the month of July 2021:

Recommended For You

1) 4 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

2) 10 July 2021 - Second Saturday (Weekend off)

3) 11 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

4) 12 July 2021 - Monday - Kang (Rathajatra) / Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

5) 13 July 2021 - Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

6) 14 July 2021 – Wednesday - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

7) 16 July 2021- Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

8) 17 July 2021 – Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

9) 18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

10) 19 July 2021 – Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

11) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

12) 21 July 2021 - Tuesday - Eid al Adha (Nation-wide with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

13) 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday (Weekend off)

14) 25 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

15) 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here