Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Banks to Hold Public Meets with NBFCs in 400 Districts to Give Credit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

During the public meetings, credit will be provided for retail, agriculture, MSME and housing sector, among others.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Banks to Hold Public Meets with NBFCs in 400 Districts to Give Credit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said public sector banks will hold meetings with NBFCs and retail borrowers in 400 districts beginning next week to provide credit to borrowers, including homebuyers and farmers.

The public meetings will be held in two tranches. The first will be held between Tuesday (September 24) and September 29 in 200 districts and another 200 districts will be covered between October 10 and 15, the minister said.

She said the idea is to ensure maximum credit disbursal during the festive season. Diwali, which falls in October this year, is considered as the biggest shopping season of the country.

During the public meetings, credit will be provided for retail, agriculture, MSME and housing sector, among others.

The minister also announced that banks have been asked not to declare any stressed MSME loan as non-performing assets (NPA) till March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the government has asked banks not to declare any stressed loan account of MSMEs as NPA till March 2020 and work on recasting their debt.

At a press conference after meeting PSU bank heads, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there already exists a circular from the Reserve Bank that provides for stressed loan accounts of MSMEs not being declared non-performing assets (NPAs).

She said banks have been asked to follow that circular and not declare any stressed MSME loan as NPA till March 2020 and look at recasting their debt.This would help the MSME sector, she said.

Also, banks have identified some NBFCs that they can lend to so that liquidity and credit is made available to those seeking money, she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,093.47 -470.41 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

10,704.80 -135.85 ( -1.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Maruti Suzuki 5,971.75 -2.02
Indiabulls Hsg 394.75 -5.84
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
HDFC 1,974.60 -0.69
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Power 64.65 0.94
Indiabulls Hsg 395.15 -5.73
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.20 2.01
UPL 562.05 0.90
HDFC Bank 1,101.05 0.66
Bharti Airtel 337.60 0.60
Coal India 193.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.25 1.97
HDFC Bank 1,100.40 0.64
Bharti Airtel 337.70 0.58
Coal India 193.45 0.49
Asian Paints 1,554.35 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Zee Entertain 308.85 -7.92
Tata Steel 344.65 -3.80
IndusInd Bank 1,282.25 -3.62
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Steel 344.95 -3.66
IndusInd Bank 1,281.95 -3.59
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram