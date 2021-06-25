Banks To Remain Closed From June 25-27, Check Details Here

If you have any important work at any bank between June 25-27, then plan it in advance. All banks in different states will remain closed for these three consecutive days this month, and there will be yet another bank holiday on June 30. As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar banks usually remain shut on public holidays across India. There are also certain bank holidays which are state specific with respect to regional festivals or celebrations.

On June 25, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on account of Guru Hargobind Singh’s birthday. The next day, or Saturday, is a fourth Saturday for the banks and then there is Sunday. According to the RBI holiday list banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays every month. So that makes for three consecutive days of holiday for bank employees.

Banks will reopen on Monday and will resume operations like before. Then again on Wednesday, i.e. June 30, there is a public holiday in Mizoram on account of Ramna Ni (Peace Day), which commemorates the signing of the 1986 peace accord.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for the remaining days for the month of June.

>> 25 June - Guru Hargobind’s birth anniversary (Jammu and Srinagar banks are closed)

>> 26 June - 4th Saturday of the month

>> 27 June - Sunday

>> 30th June- Ramna Ni (Banks are closed in Aizawl, Mizoram)

To get more information on Bank holidays, you can visit the official RBI website https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here