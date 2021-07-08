Banks to Remain Shut for 14 Days in These Cities; Check List of Holidays in July 2021

Banks in several parts of India will remain shut for 14 days due to various festivals as these holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Nine of these holiday come under the categories of state-wise leaves or religious holidays. The other five days are weekends off.

The RBI has classified these holidays under the three different brackets for lenders – ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ and ‘Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The majority of the holidays are spread out across different states and do not fall uniformly for all states and Union Territories on the same days. July 21, Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha), is the only common holiday for the majority of states, except for a few.

As per RBI regulations and as per the mandate on the leaves, these off-days will apply to all public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks as well as cooperative and regional banks. Going forward, keep an eye on these 14 days and plan your banking business accordingly.

Here is the complete list of the 14 holidays for lenders in July 2021:

JULY 10: Second Saturday (Weekend off)

JULY 11: Sunday (Weekend off)

JULY 12: Monday - Kang (Rathajatra) / Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

JULY 13: Tuesday - Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

JULY 14: Wednesday - Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

JULY 16: Thursday - Harela Puja (Dehradun)

JULY 17: Saturday - U Tirot Sing Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

JULY 18: Sunday (Weekend off)

JULY 19: Monday - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

JULY 20: Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

JULY 21: Tuesday – Eid-Ul-Adha (Pan-India with the exception of Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

JULY 24: 4th Saturday (Weekend off)

JULY 25: Sunday (Weekend off)

JULY 31: Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

Keep in mind that these holidays do not overlap for most of the states with only Eid on July 21 being an off across most states. Even in that case, there are a few exceptions – Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be open during that date.

