Banks to Remain Shut for 21 Days Next Month. Full List of Bank Holidays in October

The upcoming calendar month is going to be packed with a wide range of bank holidays as per the mandated list of leaves issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In total there are 21 bank holidays that can be expected next month, however, these are broken up into state-wise celebrations. This means that, except for a few days, the majority of these holidays are only applicable for a handful of cities and states at a time. Out of the 21 holidays, only 14 of them are RBI issued bank leaves. The other seven days are weekend leaves, which encompass Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. Looking at the official classifications are to be considered, the list of RBI mandated holidays are grouped under the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. In the calendar month of October, the majority of the holidays come under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ classification, however, October 1, the very first holiday on the list, comes under the ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ classification, which is only a holiday for banks located in Gangtok.

The first holiday on the list that falls under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ is set to happen on October 2, in the form of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This holiday is one of the few that is applicable to all states and cities that the RBI considered for its list of bank holidays next month. The other big holiday that is set to take place and see a large majority of states participate is Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi), on October 15. This holiday will apply to all banks across India, except those located in the geographical location of Imphal and Shimla.

With that in mind, it would be advisable to plan out the next trip to the bank to avoid an inconvenience going forward. Seeing as October is a festival season, the placement of these holidays is justified. Keep in mind that, as stated before, they are location-based. Except for the above-mentioned two big holidays, the rest are sparse in nature, making the coming month manageable as far as the banking business is concerned.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday

