Banks to Remain Shut for 7 Days Between March 27 to April 4: Know When You Can Visit Your Nearby Branch

Banking services for all private and public sector banks will be shut for seven days between March 27 till April 4.

All customers should note that there are going to be only 2 working days between March 27 to April 4.

On account of the second Saturday and Holi festival, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27-29 all over the country. Operations will continue for only two days in between, which are March 30 and April 3.

On account of the last day of the financial year on March 31, bank services on March 31 will remain suspended even though it is not a holiday.

Here’s a list of operation details for the specified dates:

March 27- Closed because last Saturday

March 28- Sunday

March 29- Holi Holiday

March 30- Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all

March 31- Year-end holiday

April 1- Bank closing of accounts

April 2- Good Friday

April 3- Saturday - Working Day

April 4- Sunday

According to the details with the RBI calendar, other than four Sundays and two Saturdays, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays all over the country. Bank holidays are not observed by some states and hence may vary as per a specific region or state.

Meanwhile, the country observed a two-day pan-India bank strike on March 15-16 against the privatisation of two more government-owned banks as announced in the Union Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.