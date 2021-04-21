Banks to Remain Shut Today For Ram Navami 2021; Check List of Holidays In April

Banks in most parts of the country will remain shut on the occasion of Ram Navami today on April 21. Rama Navami is considered as an important festival for people following the Hindu religion. The day is celebrated on the ninth day in the month of Chaitra, which is the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This will be a national holiday barring in West Bengal, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar states that all banks across the country will remain closed on certain occasions. The decision to declare the specific days as holidays has been taken considering three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It must be noted that the banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other. Considering all the factors, we have compiled a list of bank holidays for the month of April, 2021.

Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja. This will be a National holiday barring in West Bengal, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.Banks will remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti. This is a state-specific holiday to be observed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Because of the holidays, bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches. However, customers can note that ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services will be available during these days.

