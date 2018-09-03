GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Banks With Over 10 Branches Must Appoint Internal Ombudsman, Says RBI

The internal ombudsman scheme was introduced by the RBI to strengthen the internal grievance of banks and ensure that the complaints of customers are redressed.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Banks With Over 10 Branches Must Appoint Internal Ombudsman, Says RBI
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday asked all scheduled commercial banks with more than 10 branches to appoint an internal ombudsman (IO). The apex bank has, however, excluded regional rural banks (RRBs) from appointing IOs.

The internal ombudsman scheme was introduced by the RBI to strengthen the internal grievance of banks and to ensure that the complaints of the customers are redressed.

In order to further enhance the independence of the IO and also to strengthen the monitoring system over functioning of the IO mechanism, the central bank said it has reviewed the arrangement in the form of 'Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018'.

"The IO shall examine customer complaints which are in the nature of deficiency in service on the part of the bank, that are partly or wholly rejected by the bank," RBI said in a release.

The scheme covers, appointment/tenure, roles and responsibilities, procedural guidelines and oversight mechanism for the IO.

The central bank further said as the banks shall internally escalate all complaints, which are not fully redressed to their respective IOs before conveying the final decision to the complainant, the customers need not approach the IO directly.

The implementation of IO Scheme, 2018, will be monitored by the bank's internal audit mechanism apart from regulatory oversight by the apex bank. In May 2015, the RBI had advised all public sector and select private and foreign banks to appoint IO as an independent authority to review complaints that were partially or wholly rejected by the respective banks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,312.52 -332.55 ( -0.86%)

Nifty 50

11,582.35 -98.15 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,229.15 -12.50 -1.01
Yes Bank 339.05 -4.45 -1.30
Maruti Suzuki 8,902.15 -194.25 -2.14
Sun Pharma 656.20 +3.35 +0.51
Wipro 308.35 +7.10 +2.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,230.40 -10.55 -0.85
Infosys 1,433.45 -6.55 -0.45
Maruti Suzuki 8,924.00 -173.25 -1.90
Zee Entertain 500.25 +1.35 +0.27
MphasiS 1,246.85 -16.70 -1.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,593.40 +101.40 +4.07
Eicher Motors 28,885.85 +826.10 +2.94
Wipro 308.35 +7.10 +2.36
Titan Company 912.75 +20.85 +2.34
HPCL 257.50 +3.70 +1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 309.15 +7.50 +2.49
Bajaj Auto 2,765.15 +18.80 +0.68
HDFC Bank 2,074.30 +12.05 +0.58
Sun Pharma 655.95 +3.75 +0.57
Coal India 287.45 +1.35 +0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,724.05 -132.55 -4.64
HUL 1,699.10 -81.00 -4.55
Power Grid Corp 194.50 -7.00 -3.47
Axis Bank 631.80 -17.45 -2.69
Tech Mahindra 745.65 -20.15 -2.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,699.05 -81.55 -4.58
Power Grid Corp 194.75 -5.85 -2.92
Axis Bank 631.75 -17.45 -2.69
ICICI Bank 334.05 -8.60 -2.51
ITC 312.75 -6.40 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...