Barbeque Nation IPO Opens Today: Key Things to Know Before You Plan to Subscribe

The bidding for Barbeque Nation Hospitality’s IPO starts on Wednesday and ends on Friday. It is the last IPO in this financial year. The casual dining restaurant chain is planning to raise Rs 452.87 crore through its public issue. Of the total issue size, the company has already raised Rs 202.89 crore from anchor investors.

Here are the key things to know before planning to subscribe:

- The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

The company has reserved Rs 2 crore worth of equity for its employees. Investors can bid for a minimum of 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30, thereafter.

- The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 498 – Rs 500 per equity share.

- The company will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards expansion and opening of new restaurants, repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

The offer for sale money will go to existing shareholders who are offloading stake.

- Barbeque-Nation Hospitality pioneered the format of ‘over the table barbeque’ concept in Indian restaurants according to the Technopak Report. The first Barbeque Nation restaurant was launched in 2006 by one of the promoters, Sayaji Hotels.

As of December 2020, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality currently operates 147 restaurants (including opened, temporarily closed and under construction outlets) across 77 cities in India and six international Barbeque Nation restaurants across three countries namely UAE, Oman and Malaysia.

- Barbeque Nation is one of India’s fastest growing and widely recognised restaurant brands in the rapidly growing casual dining restaurant (CDR) market. The company has experienced steady growth in covers and consistent APC with a relatively high proportion of total revenues from weekday sales and lunch covers.