'Baseless': Reliance Junks Media Report on Mukesh Ambani Relocating to London With Family

Reliance Industries Limited on Friday termed as ‘false, unwarranted and baseless’ media reports stating that Mukesh Ambani and his family were contemplating moving to London.

In a press release, the firm said that a recent report in a newspaper had led to “unwarranted and baseless speculation" on social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to divide their time between Mumbai and Stoke Park, London. “Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," the firm said.

A recent acquisition of Stoke Park estate by RIL group company, RIIHL is aimed at enhancing the heritage location as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations, the release said.

“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally," the firm clarified.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

