Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Beer Brand Bira 91 Raises $4.3 Million from VC Firm Sixth Sense Ventures

The company has to date raised close to $74 million in equity financing. Sequoia Capital is its largest single investor.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Beer Brand Bira 91 Raises $4.3 Million from VC Firm Sixth Sense Ventures
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd, which makes craft beer under the brand Bira 91, has raised $4.3 million from Mumbai-based consumer-focused venture capital (VC) fund Sixth Sense Ventures. The funding comes as a pre-Series C round, which will take the valuation of the company to $246 million.

Bira 91 last raised $50 million in May 2018 from Belgian investor Sofina at a reported valuation of around $210 million. The company has to date raised close to $74 million in equity financing. Sequoia Capital is its largest single investor.

The investment in Bira 91 was first reported by data research firm Paper.vc, citing regulatory filings.

As per the documents, the pre-Series C is an unusual nomenclature, indicating that it wants to raise a larger Series C round at a suitable valuation.

Launched in February 2015, Bira 91 has presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh. The company has also forayed into the US and Asia-Pacific. It has nearly 350 employees and runs two breweries. Bira 91 competes with other beer brands including White Owl, Simba, Brewbot, White Rhino, Kati Patang, etc. In April 2019, Bira 91 forayed into mass beer market with the launch of a sub-brand Boom.

The company’s consolidated net sales stood at Rs 158 crore during 2017-18, up from from Rs 30.9 crore a year before. However, consolidated net loss widened to Rs 101.8 crore from Rs 55 crore, according to VCCEdge.

Meanwhile, for Sixth Sense Ventures, this deal marks the fund’s entry in the alcoholic beverage category. The deal is also Sixth Sense’s second investment in the last two months, after it backed MyHealthcare, a digital integrated healthcare ecosystem, by investing $3 million. Sixth Sense Ventures was founded in 2014 by Nikhil Vora, former managing director at IDFC Securities.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,712.61 -119.36 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,917.20 -28.70 ( -0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,327.30 -0.18
Just Dial 765.80 2.52
SBI 350.20 -0.95
NCC 99.00 -15.28
HDFC 2,163.20 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 765.15 2.41
NCC 98.95 -15.39
Yes Bank 150.75 -2.46
Bajaj Finance 3,494.15 0.38
Reliance 1,327.35 -0.24
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 150.80 -2.71
Grasim 885.95 -2.80
Zee Entertain 357.80 -2.04
Vedanta 161.30 -1.65
Tata Motors 172.15 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 150.75 -2.46
Vedanta 160.10 -2.35
NTPC 132.90 -1.81
Tata Motors 172.30 -1.57
Kotak Mahindra 1,510.00 -1.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram