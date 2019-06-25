Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Before Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Her Debut, Meet the Man Who Created India's First Budget

On April 7, 1860, James Wilson, the then Finance Minister of India under the British rule, presented the first-ever Indian Budget.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Before Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Her Debut, Meet the Man Who Created India's First Budget
File photo James Wilson.
Loading...

The newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

She will become the second woman to present the Budget in the Indian parliament. In 1970-71, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi took the portfolio of the Finance Minister after Moraji Desai resigned.

Before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presents the Union Budget 2019-2020 on July 5, here’s a brief about India's first budget and the man who presented it.

1. On April 7, 1860, James Wilson, the then Finance Minister of India under the British rule, presented the first-ever Indian Budget.

2. He was Scottish and had founded 'The Economist' magazine.

3. Having started his career as a hat-maker, he later came to found the Chartered Bank in 1853. It now goes by the name Standard Chartered Bank.

4. Wilson arrived in India in 1859 and passed the Income Tax Act during his tenure.

5. His immense knowledge about finance and economics helped him find a place in the British Parliament. He later became the Finance Secretary to the UK Treasury and Vice-President of the Board of Trade.

6. James Wilson died on August 11, 1860.

One-fifty-nine years later, the first full Budget of Modi 2.0 government will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11.00 am.

The Rajya Sabha will be convened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, and subject to exigencies of government business, the session will conclude on Friday, July 26, 2019.

In view of the general elections 2019, the interim Budget for the current fiscal was presented by the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,382.86 +259.90 ( +0.66%)

NIFTY 50

11,779.05 +79.40 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,093.35 -7.00
Reliance 1,288.65 2.08
Indiabulls Hsg 623.15 0.65
Axis Bank 773.30 1.37
Tata Steel 493.00 1.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,287.90 2.00
Petronet LNG 242.20 0.08
Indiabulls Hsg 623.70 0.73
Yes Bank 109.90 -1.83
UPL 932.30 -0.44
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 139.50 2.88
BPCL 391.25 2.73
JSW Steel 263.75 2.31
Reliance 1,288.65 2.08
Hindalco 202.05 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 139.40 2.88
Reliance 1,287.75 1.99
Axis Bank 773.00 1.33
Power Grid Corp 201.70 1.38
Tata Steel 492.95 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.80 -1.92
Bharti Infratel 269.50 -1.21
Larsen 1,525.25 -1.02
Asian Paints 1,364.55 -0.84
UPL 931.95 -0.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.90 -1.83
Larsen 1,525.00 -1.06
Asian Paints 1,364.00 -0.90
IndusInd Bank 1,448.55 -0.83
HUL 1,758.15 -0.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram