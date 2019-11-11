Take the pledge to vote

Benchmark Indices Clock Marginal Gains; Weak Global Cues Weigh

The 30-share Sensex ended 21.47 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 40,345.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed with a gain of mere 5.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 11,913.45.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Benchmark Indices Clock Marginal Gains; Weak Global Cues Weigh
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Monday managed to close in the green after a choppy session, with banking stocks saving the day for the indices which were otherwise battered by weak global sentiment.

For a better part of the session, the Indian market was engulfed by bouts of volatility triggered by a sharp fall in Asian equities amid escalating political issues in Hong Kong and uncertainty over US-China trade deal.

After swinging 266 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 21.47 points, or 0.05 per cent, higher at 40,345.08.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed with a gain of mere 5.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 11,913.45.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising 5.80 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, TCS, RIL, Asian Paints, Maruti and M&M fell up to 2 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE bankex, oil and gas, telecom, finance and realty indices rose up to 1.22 per cent.

While, BSE IT, FMCG, energy, auto, teck and capital goods indices fell up to 0.67 per cent.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended up to 0.29 per cent higher.

"Market was range-bound as investors stand sidelined from expensive large-caps while mid and small caps saw some buying interest based on Q2 results and reasonable valuation. Continued poor performance from automobiles and fresh doubts over US-China trade deal is likely to navigate a consolidation in the short-term," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

He further said that investors are keen on CPI inflation data to be released on Tuesday. "Consensus is showing further rise to 4.35 per cent due to increasing vegetable prices which may impact RBI's next policy outcome," Nair added.

Analysts also said that India's rating outlook downgrade by Moody's Investors Services last week too played in the minds of investors, who turned extra cautious.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled up to 2.62 per cent lower as investors got spooked by violent protests in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports, dampening recent optimism for a major de-escalation in the US-China trade war.

Exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

In the forex market, the Indian rupee depreciated by 18 paise to 71.47 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.04 per cent to $61.87 per barrel.

Indian financial market will remain closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti".

NIFTY 50

11,913.45 +5.30 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
Indiabulls Hsg 238.55 -1.28
ICICI Bank 496.80 1.50
HDFC Bank 1,264.75 0.73
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Indiabulls Hsg 238.35 -1.43
Tata Power 57.30 -3.70
IRCTC 932.80 6.33
RBL Bank 343.40 6.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 305.40 6.23
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
BPCL 517.60 2.95
GAIL 130.35 2.60
Tata Motors 172.00 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Tata Motors 172.00 1.68
ICICI Bank 496.95 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,444.90 1.50
Axis Bank 733.60 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,108.45 -2.51
Hero Motocorp 2,594.00 -2.00
Hindalco 200.15 -1.82
Vedanta 152.70 -1.80
Cipla 454.85 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,593.15 -2.00
Vedanta 152.55 -1.90
TCS 2,099.70 -1.42
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.21
Asian Paints 1,775.00 -1.09
See all Top Losers »

