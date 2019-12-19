Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Bengaluru Highest Paying City, IT the Top-notch Paying Industry in India, Reveals Report

Digital Marketers emerged as the highest paid functional role for senior professionals, with an average annual CTC of Rs 35.65 lakh.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Highest Paying City, IT the Top-notch Paying Industry in India, Reveals Report
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Professionals from IT industry command the highest salaries, while Bengaluru has retained the tag as the highest paying city in the country, a report said on Thursday.

According to Randstad Insights Salary Trends Report 2019, the average annual cost to company (CTC) in Bengaluru for talent across junior level stood at Rs 5.27 lakh, Rs 16.45 lakh for mid level and Rs 35.45 lakh for senior level.

Bengaluru had topped the list in 2017 and 2018 Salary Trends report as well. Hyderabad (Rs 5 lakh) and Mumbai (Rs 4.59 lakh) took the second and third spot for junior level roles, Mumbai (Rs 15.07 lakh) and the National Capital Region (Rs 14.5 lakh) for mid-level roles and Mumbai (Rs 33.95 lakh) and Pune (Rs 32.68 lakh) for senior roles respectively, the report noted.

The report also revealed that professionals from IT industry command the highest average annual CTCs at junior level (Rs 4.96 lakh) and senior level (Rs 35.84 lakh). Digital Marketers emerged as the highest paid functional role for senior professionals, with an average annual CTC of Rs 35.65 lakh.

The renewed demand for professionals with digital skills — cloud, product management, analytics, AI and automation — could be the major factors for the sector's strong showing this year, the report said.

With demand for GST compliance specialists, accountants, management consultants and lawyers on the rise, professional services sector ranked as the second highest paying sector for junior and senior levels.

The report also highlighted the 'Hot Jobs for 2019' that showcased roles that are in strong demand across industries, where talent in 6-10 years experience bracket are paid relatively higher remuneration as compared to other professionals in the same salary range.

Compliance Specialists top the chart with an average annual CTC at Rs 31.09 lakh, followed by Python Specialists with a CTC of Rs 20.24 lakh, Hadoop Specialists at Rs 19.01 lakh and Specialist Doctors with a CTC of Rs 18.01 lakh.

"Talent with the "right-fit" skills commands a significant premium over their peers and companies are not constrained by bell curves and averages when it comes to the salary structure for professionals with in-demand skills, evidenced by the findings of this report," Randstad India MD & CEO Paul Dupuis said.

The Randstad Insights Salary Trends Report 2019 analysed 1,00,000 jobs across 15 industry verticals and functions, spread across eight major cities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,259.70 +38.05 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Reliance 1,609.95 2.16
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,605.15 1.87
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Tata Steel 446.75 0.48
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Indiabulls Hsg 293.80 -2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Eicher Motors 22,427.15 3.18
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
Bharti Airtel 449.45 2.54
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
TCS 2,228.65 2.83
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Bharti Airtel 448.50 2.35
M&M 535.05 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Grasim 742.95 -1.49
Sun Pharma 433.60 -1.40
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Adani Ports 369.65 -1.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Sun Pharma 433.55 -1.44
HDFC 2,414.05 -1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,489.95 -0.76
Bajaj Finance 4,091.10 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram