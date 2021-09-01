Bengaluru IT Companies to Permit Work From Home till December 2022

The Karnataka government called upon IT parks established along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch in Bengaluru to extend the Work From Home (WFH) period till December, next year. The government urged the companies to extend the WFH option for employees in view of traffic congestion due to the Bengaluru metro construction work.

The Department of Electronics, Information Technology, in a letter to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), stated that the construction work is happening on the ORR which is known for continuous traffic snarls, despite having six lanes and service roads. The DoE, IT, mentioned, “BMRCL is starting metro construction works on Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the construction of the same could extend to about 1.5 to 2 years. The ORR houses many large Tech Parks and IT Company campuses and carries a large amount of traffic throughout the day.”

The government emphasised that in the ongoing pandemic situation, the WFH option by the IT companies provided some relief to traffic activity on ORR. However, if the IT companies resume work from office, it would be difficult to manage traffic movement, with the metro construction on ORR. In a circumstance, otherwise, the government asked the IT companies to reel in the working hours for those reporting to office. The government has implemented Bus Priority Lanes (BPL) and safe cycle lanes to supply alternate choices for the mobility of those passing through ORR.

On August 21, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & Science and Technology, NASSCOM, EV Ramana Reddy, sent an advisory.

The advisory said: In addition to these measures to commute on ORR, it would be greatly beneficial if:

-The IT companies especially located in ORR, would extend the work from home option for most of the employees till December 2022, and/or The IT parks/companies may be advised to stagger the working hours for those employees working physically at office.

-The IT workforce, who need to physically attend office, are encouraged to take buses (BMTC/Company) as these travel on bus lanes.

“We request you to circulate this advisory to IT companies located on ORR so that infrastructure development activities are carried out smoothly, which would also ease out traffic congestion in future," the department urged in the advisory.

