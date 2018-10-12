Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport Sees 28 Percent Leap in Passenger Traffic

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru saw a 28 per cent increase in its passenger traffic in the second quarter of FY 2018-19 as 8.13 million passengers travelled through the airport between July 1 and September 30. This is compared to 6.35 million passengers during the same period last year.Of this, 7.07 million were domestic passengers from Bengaluru registering an increase of 30.5% in comparison to the same period last year, whereas, 1.06 million passengers travelled to international destinations, recording an increase of 13.8% over the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.This quarter also saw an increase in the improvement of air traffic movement (ATM) by 23.4% with a total of 59,184 landings and take-offs as against 47,971 during the same period last year.The Airport beat its own record for the highest-ever ATM in a single day of 685 (May 4, 2018), managing 692 aircrafts on August 21, 2018.During this period, 34 passenger airlines (8 domestic and 26 international, including 3 Indian carriers) connected Bengaluru to 69 destinations, out of which, 46 were domestic and 23 international.“The quarter also recorded an increase of 16.4% in Cargo throughput, handling 104,093 metric tons in Q2 as compared to 89,426 metric tons processed during the same period in FY 2017-18. International cargo processed during the period was 64,451 metric tonnes (15.8% over 55,660 MT in the same period last year), while the domestic cargo was at 39,642 MT (17.4% over 33,766 MT in the same period last year),” said a press statement.A total of 12 cargo airlines - including two domestic and 10 international – currently operate at this airport.While Delhi (1,121,861 pax), Mumbai (906,974 pax) and Hyderabad (455,907 pax) were the most preferred domestic destinations, Dubai (199,947 pax), Singapore (152,946 pax) and Colombo (74,303 pax) were the top three international destinations from Bengaluru.The irport also showed an on-time-performance achievement with on-time departures of 86%, said the statement.