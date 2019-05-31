Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Berger Paints Shares Rally Over 9% on Strong Q4 Results, Lower Crude Oil Prices

Berger Paints reported a 4.9% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 106.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Angana Chakrabarti | Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Berger Paints Shares Rally Over 9% on Strong Q4 Results, Lower Crude Oil Prices
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Shares of Berger Paints jumped as much as 9.4% in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter (Q4). A steep fall in crude oil prices also supported the stock price rally.

Berger Paints reported a 4.9% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 106.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also jumped 13.38% to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore a year ago.

Total expenses for Berger Paints stood at Rs 1,304.62 crore for the March quarter, while total income was Rs 6,061.86 crore.

For full fiscal 2018-19, net profit rose 8% to Rs 497.45 crore compared with Rs 460.83 crore in 2017-18. Total income for FY19 rose 14.7% to Rs 6,061.86 crore.

The board recommended payment of a dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 for 2018-19.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell to their lowest since March after data showed a very slight decline in US oil inventories that remain near a 22-month high. Brent crude futures fell $2.58, or 3.7%, to settle at $66.87 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.22, or 3.8%, to close at $56.59 on Thursday.

JM Financial Research expects Berger Paints to improve its earnings growth trajectory henceforth as margin pressures from higher crude prices would now be largely in the base from the next quarter. However, it said that since Berger’s earnings growth trajectory and valuation remain quite similar to Asian Paints, their preference remains with the latter.

At 11:55 am, shares of Berger Paints were trading at Rs 325.55, up 8.3%, on BSE.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,712.61 -119.36 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,917.20 -28.70 ( -0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,327.30 -0.18
Just Dial 765.80 2.52
SBI 350.20 -0.95
NCC 99.00 -15.28
HDFC 2,163.20 -0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 765.15 2.41
NCC 98.95 -15.39
Yes Bank 150.75 -2.46
Bajaj Finance 3,494.15 0.38
Reliance 1,327.35 -0.24
See all Most Active »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 150.80 -2.71
Grasim 885.95 -2.80
Zee Entertain 357.80 -2.04
Vedanta 161.30 -1.65
Tata Motors 172.15 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 150.75 -2.46
Vedanta 160.10 -2.35
NTPC 132.90 -1.81
Tata Motors 172.30 -1.57
Kotak Mahindra 1,510.00 -1.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram