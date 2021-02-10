Berger Paints, Tata Steel, Raymond: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Tuesday, February 9, snapped its sixth consecutive winning streak by closing in the red. However, the market surged more than one percent to hit fresh record high intraday. The indices on Wednesday, February 10, are expected to open higher as the SGX Nifty was trading 31.00 points or 0.21 percent up at 15,148.00 at 7:10 am. On February 9, the BSE Sensex fell 19.69 points or 0.038 percent to close at 51,329.08. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 6.50 points or 0.043 percent to settle the day at 15,109.30.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Berger Paints: The company reported a jump of 51.2 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 274.8 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 182.3 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also hiked 25 percent to Rs 2,118.2 crore from Rs 1,696 crore on yearly basis.

Tata Steel: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,989 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 1,166 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also increased by 11.5 percent to Rs 39,594 crore compared to Rs 35,520 crore on yearly basis.

Raymond: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 21.7 crore in the December Quarter compared to Rs 195.3 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also declined to Rs 1,243.4 crore from Rs 1,885.4 crore YoY.

Telecom operators: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have submitted applications to participate in the spectrum auction worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore. The auction is scheduled to start from March 1.

Burger King India: The company has reported a net loss of Rs 29.02 crore for the quarter ended December compared to a net loss of Rs 21.72 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company announced its first quarterly earnings post a stellar listing on the bourses in December.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company has settled the case with SEBI involving an alleged violation of corporate governance norms by paying an amount of Rs 2.10 crore.

Mahanagar Gas: The company on Tuesday reported a higher profit at Rs 217.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 186 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the revenue of the company fell to Rs 666.4 crore from Rs 744 crore on yearly basis.

IG Petrochemicals: The company reported a sharp rise in consolidated profit at Rs 62.9 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 4.5 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also jumped to Rs 314.7 crore from Rs 275.6 crore YoY.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 2.76 crore in the December Quarter against the profit of Rs 28.2 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also fell to Rs 329.3 crore from Rs 339.6 crore on yearly basis.

Quarterly Results: Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, ABB India, Bank of India, Bata India, Gujarat State Petronet, Happiest Minds Technologies, Indraprastha Gas, Metropolis Healthcare, NBCC India, RITES, SpiceJet, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 10.