'Better Cooperation Between Commerce and Agricultural Ministries to Help Boost Exports'
The increasing cooperation would also help boost agri-exports to $60 billion by 2022 from the current $38 billion, it said.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Saturday called for better cooperation between the ministries of commerce and agriculture to boost agri-exports.
APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce.
"An integrated approach and better cooperation is needed among the two union ministries for boosting agriculture production and exports," it said in a statement.
The increasing cooperation would also help boost agri-exports to $60 billion by 2022 from the current $38 billion, it said.
APEDA works to promote the export of various agricultural commodities and provides a platform to showcase India's quality produce to the global market.
The Commerce Ministry is expected to soon come out with an agriculture export policy.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
