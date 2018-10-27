GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PTI

Updated:October 27, 2018, 10:58 PM IST
'Better Cooperation Between Commerce and Agricultural Ministries to Help Boost Exports'
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Saturday called for better cooperation between the ministries of commerce and agriculture to boost agri-exports.

APEDA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce.

"An integrated approach and better cooperation is needed among the two union ministries for boosting agriculture production and exports," it said in a statement.

The increasing cooperation would also help boost agri-exports to $60 billion by 2022 from the current $38 billion, it said.

APEDA works to promote the export of various agricultural commodities and provides a platform to showcase India's quality produce to the global market.

The Commerce Ministry is expected to soon come out with an agriculture export policy.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
