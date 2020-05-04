Bharat Petroleum Seeks LNG Cargo for May 25 Delivery, Says Report

FILE PHOTO: A private security guard stands in front of the regional head office of oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo
Bharat Petroleum was seeking to buy a May 25 delivery cargo two weeks ago, but the tender was not awarded then, market sources said previously.
- Reuters Singapore/London
- Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on May 25, three industry sources said on Monday.
The tender closes on Monday and has a one-day validity.
