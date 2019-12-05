Take the pledge to vote

Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, SBI and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

State Bank of India (SBI) shares were trading flat after the board of the lender approved selling up to 8.25% stake in UTI AMC through IPO (initial public offering) by way of offer for sale.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, SBI and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies in Kolkata, India, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Indian stock markets were trading with marginal gains on Thursday amid positive Asian cues. At 10:02 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,941.08, up 90.79 points, or 0.22%, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 12,067.05, up 23.85 points, or 0.2%. Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, SBI, TCS and DHFL were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares dropped 3.3% after the board approved raising up to $3 billion via debt and equity.

CSB Bank: CSB Bank Ltd shares continued to rally after listing for a second day. After jumping 54% from its issue price on Wednesday, the stock further added 4.7% today.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares were trading flat after the board of the lender approved selling up to 8.25% stake in UTI AMC through IPO (initial public offering) by way of offer for sale.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) inched up 1% after the Shapoorji Pallonji Group sold a quarter of its stake in the company in the open market last week to raise Rs 400 crore.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares jumped 4.4% after the company appointed Sunil Kumar Bansal as chief financial officer of the company.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank Ltd shares fell 1.3% after the private lender reported to the RBI a fraud of Rs 40.39 crore in the credit facilities to Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares slipped 1% after the company’s board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 1.7% after its telecom arm Reliance Jio said it is launching “New all-in-one Plans” effective 6 December.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
