Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, SBI and TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading with marginal gains on Thursday amid positive Asian cues. At 10:02 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,941.08, up 90.79 points, or 0.22%, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 12,067.05, up 23.85 points, or 0.2%. Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, SBI, TCS and DHFL were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares dropped 3.3% after the board approved raising up to $3 billion via debt and equity.

CSB Bank: CSB Bank Ltd shares continued to rally after listing for a second day. After jumping 54% from its issue price on Wednesday, the stock further added 4.7% today.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares were trading flat after the board of the lender approved selling up to 8.25% stake in UTI AMC through IPO (initial public offering) by way of offer for sale.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) inched up 1% after the Shapoorji Pallonji Group sold a quarter of its stake in the company in the open market last week to raise Rs 400 crore.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares jumped 4.4% after the company appointed Sunil Kumar Bansal as chief financial officer of the company.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank Ltd shares fell 1.3% after the private lender reported to the RBI a fraud of Rs 40.39 crore in the credit facilities to Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares slipped 1% after the company’s board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 1.7% after its telecom arm Reliance Jio said it is launching “New all-in-one Plans” effective 6 December.

