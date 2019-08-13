Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bharti Airtel Drops 7%, Vodafone Idea Down 10% After RIL AGM

Bharti Airtel shares declined nearly 7% to Rs 346.15, while Vodafone Idea shares tumbled 10% to Rs 4.80 in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharti Airtel Drops 7%, Vodafone Idea Down 10% After RIL AGM
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...

Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd shares took a beating on Tuesday, August 13, after Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) that Reliance Jio has become India’s top most telecom company in terms of revenues, profits and subscribers.

Bharti Airtel shares declined nearly 7% to Rs 346.15, while Vodafone Idea shares tumbled 10% to Rs 4.80 in intra-day trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, RIL shares surged as much as 12% to Rs 1,302.80 on BSE.

Mukesh Ambani announced on Monday that the three-year old Reliance Jio’s subscriber base now stood at over 340 million. This was higher than Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base of 320 million and Bharti Airtel’s 320.38 million at the end of the June quarter.

Ambani also said that he believed that a subscriber base of 500 million is within the company’s grasp as the fully 4G service provider is, on an average, adding 10 million subscribers every month.

Negative sentiment around Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea stocks also deepened after Mukesh Ambani announced the roll-out of commercial services of Jio GigaFiber from 5 September across the country with tariff plans starting from as low as Rs 750 per month at 100 Mbps speed. The launch is set to initiate another round of shake-up in the fixed line and broadband services sectors.

However, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in a research note on Tuesday, said that “unlike wireless launch, we do not see Reliance Jio’s lowest price plan at Rs 700 as a disruptor. We expect FTTH subscription growth to be gradual due to (a) high enrolment and device cost, (b) the need for household-level connectivity and (c) high incremental network cost.”

Interestingly, Vodafone Idea shares have sharply corrected since RIL’s previous AGM last year. The stock has corrected by a massive 84% in the period between 4 July 2018, when RIL held its 41st AGM, and 9 August 2019. Bharti Airtel has, meanwhile, gained 10% during this period.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,403.08 -178.83 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,057.85 -51.80 ( -0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,284.10 10.50
Indiabulls Hsg 556.00 10.04
Yes Bank 75.35 -8.28
HDFC Bank 2,230.05 -2.28
HDFC 2,145.55 -2.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,284.00 10.50
Indiabulls Hsg 556.00 9.98
Yes Bank 75.35 -8.22
HDFC 2,142.50 -3.14
HDFC Bank 2,230.75 -2.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 556.00 10.04
Reliance 1,284.10 10.50
GAIL 127.85 3.23
Sun Pharma 432.45 2.48
BPCL 348.85 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,284.00 10.50
Sun Pharma 432.55 2.52
Power Grid Corp 204.65 1.29
Bajaj Auto 2,732.95 0.96
Asian Paints 1,584.85 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 75.35 -8.28
M&M 518.35 -4.99
Bharti Airtel 353.20 -4.84
NTPC 117.75 -4.96
Tata Steel 346.90 -4.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 75.40 -8.16
M&M 519.40 -4.81
Bharti Airtel 350.60 -5.56
Tata Steel 358.25 -1.13
ITC 247.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram