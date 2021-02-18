Bharti Airtel, GAIL, Jubilant Food Works: Top Stocks for Investors on February 18

The stock market on Wednesday, February 17 closed in the red for the second consecutive day. On the contrary, the market on Thursday, February 18 is expected to give a positive start as the SGX Nifty was trading 65.00 points or 0.43 percent higher at 15,261.00 at 7:15 am. On February 17, the BSE Sensex declined 400.34 points or 0.77 percent to close at 51,703.83, whereas the NSE Nifty fell 104.60 points or 0.68 percent to settle the day at 15,208.90.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is all set to acquire 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, which is a Warburg Pincus entity.

GAIL: The company will offer Rs 1,046.35 crore share buyback from February 25 for subscription and will close on March 10.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Ashish Goenka has been appointed as the CFO of the company. He was earlier with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.

Dish TV India: On Wednesday, the direct-to-home arm Dish TV India received approval from the board members for the proposal for raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

IndiaMART Intermesh: The company has launched QIP to raise around Rs 1,100 crore.

Phillips Carbon Black: Two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat have been commissioned by the company.

NALCO: Similar to GAIL, the company will also open its share buyback worth Rs 749.1 crore on February 25 and close on March 10.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Form 483 with 5 observations has been issued by the US FDA to the company’s injectable facility at Karakhadi.

Magma Fincorp: ICRA, which is a rating agency, has placed the rating of the company’s Long Term Fund based term loans on watch with developing implication.

Quarterly Results: Ambuja Cements, Enkei Wheels, RCL Retail, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 18.