Bharti Airtel Gets Shareholders Nod to Raise up to $3 Billion
The second special resolution was for issue of foreign currency convertible bonds and unsecured/secured redeemable non-convertible debentures along with or without warrants.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Shareholders of Bharti Airtel have approved proposals to raise up to USD 2 billion in equity and another USD 1 billion in debt.
The proposal for issuance of securities for amount up to USD 2 billion received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the special resolution at the company's EGM held on January 3, a regulatory filing showed.
This also received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.
Last month, Bharti Airtel had said it would seek shareholders' approval at an EGM on January 3 for raising up to USD 2 billion through qualified institutional placement, public issue, preferential shares or private placement.
An additional up to USD 1 billion was sought to be raised through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) or debentures, the company had said in its EGM notice.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,268.10
|-1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|329.45
|1.34
|TCS
|2,200.40
|1.99
|ICICI Bank
|538.75
|-0.36
|Reliance
|1,537.25
|0.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|444.40
|2.08
|TCS
|2,200.40
|1.99
|HCL Tech
|584.65
|1.95
|Infosys
|746.10
|1.55
|Tech Mahindra
|775.00
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,751.65
|-2.16
|Axis Bank
|742.90
|-1.90
|NTPC
|119.30
|-1.69
|SBI
|333.75
|-1.64
|Bajaj Auto
|3,070.85
|-1.54
