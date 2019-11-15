Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.42 points, or 0.49%, to 40,481.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.05 points, or 0.43%, to 11,923.15.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday, i.e. November 15, amid heavy buying seen in blue chip stocks. At 11:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.42 points, or 0.49%, to 40,481.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.05 points, or 0.43%, to 11,923.15. Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon, ONGC and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares surged over 9% even as Q2 net loss stood at Rs 23,044.9 crore versus profit of Rs 118.8 crore a year ago.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares shot up 8% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for the September quarter.

Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares plunged 10% after the company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 777.52 crore in the quarter ended September.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported a 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 6,263.13 crore for the quarter ended September.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares recovered by 10% even as net loss for the September quarter widened to Rs 50,921.9 crore from Rs 4,873.9 in the previous quarter.

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares fell 2% after Q2 consolidated loss stood at Rs 91.4 crore versus profit of Rs 25.5 crore a year ago.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India shares gained 4.6% after the bank posted Q2 net loss of Rs 1,193.6 crore against a profit of Rs 139 crore a year ago.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares inched down over 1% after the company reported a 44% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,731 crore in the September quarter.

