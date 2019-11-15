Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 11:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.42 points, or 0.49%, to 40,481.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.05 points, or 0.43%, to 11,923.15.
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday, i.e. November 15, amid heavy buying seen in blue chip stocks. At 11:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.42 points, or 0.49%, to 40,481.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.05 points, or 0.43%, to 11,923.15. Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon, ONGC and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares surged over 9% even as Q2 net loss stood at Rs 23,044.9 crore versus profit of Rs 118.8 crore a year ago.
Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares shot up 8% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for the September quarter.
Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares plunged 10% after the company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 777.52 crore in the quarter ended September.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported a 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 6,263.13 crore for the quarter ended September.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares recovered by 10% even as net loss for the September quarter widened to Rs 50,921.9 crore from Rs 4,873.9 in the previous quarter.
Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares fell 2% after Q2 consolidated loss stood at Rs 91.4 crore versus profit of Rs 25.5 crore a year ago.
Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India shares gained 4.6% after the bank posted Q2 net loss of Rs 1,193.6 crore against a profit of Rs 139 crore a year ago.
Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares inched down over 1% after the company reported a 44% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,731 crore in the September quarter.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|ICICI Bank
|499.85
|0.24
|Reliance
|1,470.85
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|463.10
|2.57
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|Eris Life
|410.15
|-0.19
|Reliance
|1,469.30
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|227.15
|8.87
|Bharti Airtel
|393.05
|8.43
|SBI
|321.90
|5.20
|Grasim
|755.15
|2.89
|Cipla
|463.25
|2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|393.20
|8.42
|SBI
|322.00
|5.19
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,623.00
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|416.00
|1.45
|Tata Motors
|168.60
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|131.70
|-3.76
|Hero Motocorp
|2,543.20
|-1.87
|BPCL
|506.55
|-1.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.20
|-1.38
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,542.85
|-1.85
|Bajaj Auto
|3,188.30
|-1.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,147.00
|-1.38
|ITC
|250.65
|-1.30
|Vedanta
|142.10
|-1.29
