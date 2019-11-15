Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon and ONGC Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks were trading higher on Friday, i.e. November 15, amid heavy buying seen in blue chip stocks. At 11:48 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.42 points, or 0.49%, to 40,481.90, while the Nifty 50 rose 51.05 points, or 0.43%, to 11,923.15. Bharti Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, Suzlon, ONGC and Vodafone Idea were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares surged over 9% even as Q2 net loss stood at Rs 23,044.9 crore versus profit of Rs 118.8 crore a year ago.

Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares shot up 8% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 255.54 crore for the September quarter.

Suzlon: Suzlon Energy Ltd shares plunged 10% after the company reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 777.52 crore in the quarter ended September.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) shares gained 1.5% after the company reported a 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit at Rs 6,263.13 crore for the quarter ended September.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares recovered by 10% even as net loss for the September quarter widened to Rs 50,921.9 crore from Rs 4,873.9 in the previous quarter.

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd shares fell 2% after Q2 consolidated loss stood at Rs 91.4 crore versus profit of Rs 25.5 crore a year ago.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India shares gained 4.6% after the bank posted Q2 net loss of Rs 1,193.6 crore against a profit of Rs 139 crore a year ago.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd shares inched down over 1% after the company reported a 44% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,731 crore in the September quarter.

