Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Mindtree: Top Stocks For Investors on April 19

The stock market on Friday, April 16, gave a flat ending. This was a positive closing for the third consecutive day. However, the indices on Monday, April 19, are expected to open lower as the SGX Nifty was trading at 165.50 points or 1.13 percent down at 14,476.00 at 7:15 am. On April 16, the BSE Sensex gained 28.35 points or 0.058 percent to close at 48,832.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 36.40 points or 0.25 percent to settle the day at 14,617.85.

100 percent shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities will be acquired by the Government of Ghana. The definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana has been executed by the Government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. on a going concern basis.The net profit of the bank in Q4FY21 rose 18.2 percent to Rs 8,186.5 crore from Rs 6,927.69 crore.2.8 percent decline has been reported by the company in Q4FY21 profit at Rs 317.3 crore compared to Rs 326.5 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue of the company also rose to Rs 2,109.3 crore against Rs 2,023.7 crore in the previous quarter.Companies including Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla have reduced the prices of their respective brands of remdesivir injection.The acquisition of 31.5 percent stake in Gangavaram Port has been completed by the company.Two wholly-owned subsidiaries have been incorporated by the company viz CIL Solar PV Ltd for the manufacturing of solar value chain and CIL Navikarniya Urja Ltd for renewable energy.Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power.Consolidated profit of Rs 36.98 crore has been reported by the company in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 24.65 crore in Q4FY20 while the revenue declined to Rs 326.23 crore against Rs 327.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Agro Tech Foods: Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased her stake in Agro Tech Foods to 3.49 percent in March quarter 2021, from 3.28 percent in December quarter 2020.

The company announced a sales volume of 0.85 million square feet in Q4FY21 compared to 0.67 MSF in Q4FY20. Realisation per square feet increased sharply to Rs 5,988 from Rs 5,333 in the same period.Companies including ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, CRISIL, Agio Paper & Industries, among others will release their quarterly numbers.

