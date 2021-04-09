Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Ashok Leyland: Top Stocks for Investors on April 9

The stock market on Thursday, April 8 gave a positive ending for the third consecutive day in a highly volatile session. The indices on Friday, April 9, are expected to give a flat opening as the SGX Nifty was trading at 10.50 points or 0.07 percent up at 14,956.50 at 7:10 am. On April 8, the BSE Sensex increased by 84.45 points or 0.17 percent to close at 49,746.21. Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained 54.75 points or 0.37 percent to settle the day at 14,873.80.

Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecom is planning to slap Videocon Telecommunications’ AGR dues of Rs 1,376 crore on Bharti Airtel.

Infosys: Strategic long term collaboration has been announced by the company with ArcelorMittal for digital transformation and to enable next-generation application management and business process management services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Ashok Leyland: To build a cooperative technological partnership in the electric commercial mobility segment and execute eMobility projects in India, Ashok Leyland’s unit Switch Mobility Automotive and Siemens have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding.

Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have partnered with communications services firm Infobip to provide mobile identity services to enterprises and technology companies.

CEAT: The company has entered into a Third Addendum Agreement to the existing Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement with Tyresnmore Online Private Limited for making a future investment of up to Rs 2.4 crore in Tyresnmore and to acquire an additional 3.47 percent of the post issue total share capital of Tyresnmore. The total holding of CEAT in Tyresnmore upon completion of the investment will be 44.17 percent.

Hindalco: Novelis Inc which is a subsidiary of the company has committed to becoming a net carbon neutral company by 2050 or sooner and reducing its carbon footprint by 30 percent by 2026.

Srei Infrastructure Finance: Srei Equipment Finance which is a subsidiary of the company has received an expression of interest for up to USD 250 million capital infusion from international PE funds.

Zensar Technologies: The company has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients.

Thyrocare Technologies: Chief Executive Officer Arindam Haldar has resigned from his current post for personal reasons.

