Bharti Airtel, PNB, RIL, GSK Pharma and DLF Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks posted steep gains on Tuesday helped by positive global cues and falling crude oil prices. At 11:18 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged 752.28 points, or 1.89%, to 40,624.59, while the Nifty 50 was up 216.95 points, or 1.85%, to 11,924.85. Bharti Airtel, PNB, RIL, GSK Pharma, DLF and TCS were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel, PNB: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fell over 1% while those of Punjab National Bank were up 2.7% ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3) later in the day. TVS Motor Company, Triveni Engineering, Titan, Piramal Enterprises, CSB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Adani Ports are among the other major companies that will release their results today.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd shares climbed over 3% on reports that new production from KG D6 project is on track to start by mid-2020.

GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares plunged 13.4% after the company’s Q3 loss stood at Rs 661.16 crore versus profit of Rs 113.67 crore a year ago.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares rose 1.7% on reports that the real estate firm has given on lease about 2 lakh sq ft office space to social media platform Facebook in Gurugram.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) shares rose 1.6% as the company expanded its strategic partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance to advance the latter’s transformation of its global lT function.

Deepak Nitrite: Deepak Nitrite Ltd shares jumped 3.3% after the company’s Q3 profit rose to Rs 157 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore a year ago.

Affle India: Affle India Ltd shares gained 4.6% after the company’s Q3 profit soared 31.3% to Rs 21.45 crore compared with a year ago.

Future Consumer: Future Consumer Ltd shares were up 3% after CARE Ratings reaffirmed CARE A1 rating to the company’s commercial paper worth Rs 100 crore.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd shares rose 2.5% after the GMR Hyderabad International Airport signed agreement to operate Bidar Airport in Karnataka.

