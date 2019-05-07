English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharti Airtel Posts Surprise Profit: 10 Key Takeaways from Q4 Results
Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to Rs20,602 crore during the March quarter as against Rs19,394 crore a year ago.
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Bharti Airtel on Monday surprised analysts with a 29% year-on-year jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 107.2 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 2,022 crore. The company announced the earnings after market hours. Here are 10 key takeaways from Bharti Airtel Q4 numbers:
1) Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to Rs20,602 crore during the March quarter as against Rs19,394 crore a year ago.
2) Operating profit was up 6.6% to Rs6,632 crore in the March quarter.
3) Bharti Airtel’s operating profit margin expanded by 150 basis points to 32.2% during the March quarter.
4) For full FY2019, Bharti Airtel's net profit tanked 62.7% to Rs 409.5 crore compared with Rs 1,099 crore in the previous fiscal.
5) For FY19, revenue stood at Rs 80,780.2 crore, down 2.2% compared with Rs 82,638.8 crore.
6) Bharti Airtel’s India mobile business posted a loss of Rs 1,377.8 crore in the March quarter, which is almost triple the Rs 482.2 crore loss it posted in the year-ago period.
7) The Indian mobile revenue of the company grew around 3% to Rs 10,632 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,353 crore in the year-ago quarter.
8) Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 0.27 as on 31 March against Rs 0.22 in the December quarter.
9) Bharti Airtel’s net debt also rose 6% sequentially to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the March quarter.
10) Bharti Airtel’s Africa operations posted a net profit of $83 million in the March quarter, compared with a loss of $49 million a year earlier.
