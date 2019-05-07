Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharti Airtel Posts Surprise Profit: 10 Key Takeaways from Q4 Results

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to Rs20,602 crore during the March quarter as against Rs19,394 crore a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharti Airtel Posts Surprise Profit: 10 Key Takeaways from Q4 Results
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...
Bharti Airtel on Monday surprised analysts with a 29% year-on-year jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 107.2 crore, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 2,022 crore. The company announced the earnings after market hours. Here are 10 key takeaways from Bharti Airtel Q4 numbers:

1) Bharti Airtel’s consolidated revenue rose 6% to Rs20,602 crore during the March quarter as against Rs19,394 crore a year ago.

2) Operating profit was up 6.6% to Rs6,632 crore in the March quarter.

3) Bharti Airtel’s operating profit margin expanded by 150 basis points to 32.2% during the March quarter.

4) For full FY2019, Bharti Airtel's net profit tanked 62.7% to Rs 409.5 crore compared with Rs 1,099 crore in the previous fiscal.

5) For FY19, revenue stood at Rs 80,780.2 crore, down 2.2% compared with Rs 82,638.8 crore.

6) Bharti Airtel’s India mobile business posted a loss of Rs 1,377.8 crore in the March quarter, which is almost triple the Rs 482.2 crore loss it posted in the year-ago period.

7) The Indian mobile revenue of the company grew around 3% to Rs 10,632 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 10,353 crore in the year-ago quarter.

8) Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 0.27 as on 31 March against Rs 0.22 in the December quarter.

9) Bharti Airtel’s net debt also rose 6% sequentially to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the March quarter.

10) Bharti Airtel’s Africa operations posted a net profit of $83 million in the March quarter, compared with a loss of $49 million a year earlier.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,711.23 +110.89 ( +0.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,622.70 +24.45 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 401.80 0.12
Marico 362.60 6.77
Bharti Airtel 334.95 0.45
PC Jeweller 128.65 4.34
Reliance 1,374.00 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,373.70 -0.81
ICICI Bank 401.70 0.07
PC Jeweller 128.90 4.54
Yes Bank 166.90 0.36
Marico 362.50 6.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,693.25 1.46
Hindalco 201.80 1.46
Titan Company 1,093.75 1.01
Vedanta 168.45 1.02
Hero Motocorp 2,554.75 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,693.25 1.25
Hero Motocorp 2,558.70 1.24
Power Grid Corp 192.10 1.11
HDFC Bank 2,349.00 0.88
Tata Steel 540.30 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.60 -3.52
IOC 153.00 -2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,500.15 -1.84
Bharti Infratel 268.10 -1.38
Indiabulls Hsg 677.50 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,500.65 -1.75
ONGC 168.70 -0.88
Reliance 1,373.85 -0.79
Sun Pharma 451.00 -0.51
HCL Tech 1,134.00 -0.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram