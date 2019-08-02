Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, HDFC and JK Tyre Among Key Stocks in News Today

Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, HDFC, Power Grid, Tata Motors and JK Tyre were among the key stocks in news today.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, HDFC and JK Tyre Among Key Stocks in News Today
Representative image
Loading...

Indian stocks continued to trade in the negative territory on Friday, i.e. 2 August, after witnessing major selloff in the previous session. At 10.28 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 345.48 points, or 0.93%, to 36,672.84, while the Nifty 50 index fell 110.10 points, or 1%, to 10,869.90. Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, HDFC, Power Grid, Tata Motors and JK Tyre were among the key stocks in news today.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped as much as 4.6% despite consolidated net loss rising to Rs 2,866 crore in the June quarter versus profit of Rs 107.2 crore a year ago.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares dropped 2% after the company’s domestic sales registered a drop of 34% at 32,938 units in July compared to 50,100 units sold in the same month last year. The company also cut prices of its electric vehicle Tata Tigor EV by up to Rs 80,000 from August, due to GST rate revision.

SBI, ITC, HDFC, Power Grid: State Bank of India shares were down 1.8%, ITC was down 1.5%, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) slipped nearly 2%, while Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped 1.3% ahead of their June quarter earnings announcement later in the day.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre and Industries Ltd shares slumped over 14% after consolidated net profit declined 73.7% to Rs 17 crore in the June quarter against Rs 64.3 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 2,575.4 crore versus Rs 2.439.5 crore.

Tata Power: Tata Power Ltd shares dropped 3.3% as profit fell to Rs 151.3 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 1,670.9 crore in the year-ago quarter, while revenue rose 6.2% to Rs 7,766.7 crore versus Rs 7,315.2 crore.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd fell 2.4% as profit rose to Rs 58.5 crore in the June quarter from Rs 32.25 crore a year ago, while revenue jumped to Rs 937 crore from Rs 734.4 crore.

GSK Consumer: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd shares were trading flat after the company’s net profit rose 23% to Rs 248.1 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 200.4 crore a year ago, while revenue was up 7.9% to Rs 1,194.3 crore against Rs 1,107.1 crore.

Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat Ltd shares gained 3.6% as consolidated net profit rose to Rs 152 crore in the June quarter against Rs 52 crore a year ago, while revenue dropped to Rs 2,537 crore against Rs 2,368 crore.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,834.55 -183.77 ( -0.50%)

NIFTY 50

10,921.30 -58.70 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 407.40 -2.31
Reliance 1,183.20 0.25
Ashok Leyland 64.90 -5.74
HDFC Bank 2,190.00 -1.43
Bharti Airtel 335.90 3.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 625.00 -0.10
ICICI Bank 407.25 -2.37
Bharti Airtel 335.85 3.67
IndusInd Bank 1,385.00 -1.05
Bajaj Finance 3,164.80 -1.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 335.95 3.72
Eicher Motors 16,884.10 1.94
M&M 559.95 2.08
Asian Paints 1,534.25 1.96
Maruti Suzuki 5,669.40 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 335.85 3.67
M&M 560.15 2.28
Asian Paints 1,533.75 1.95
Maruti Suzuki 5,512.00 -1.11
Bajaj Auto 2,585.50 1.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 140.20 -3.61
Tata Steel 407.10 -3.07
Wipro 263.70 -2.48
Coal India 197.20 -2.59
GAIL 125.20 -2.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 141.45 -2.85
Tata Steel 408.10 -2.73
Coal India 196.20 -3.11
Bajaj Finance 3,153.20 -2.12
HCL Tech 999.60 -2.24
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram