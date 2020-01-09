Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sunteck Realty and Strides Pharma Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 10:33 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 493.67 points, or 1.21%, to 41,311.41, while the Nifty 50 index was up 148.75 points, or 1.24%, to 12,174.10.
Representational Image.
Indian stocks were trading with strong positive momentum tracking global cues as geopolitical tensions eased after US President Donald Trump hinted that the US and Iran were refraining from further military action. At 10:33 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 493.67 points, or 1.21%, to 41,311.41, while the Nifty 50 index was up 148.75 points, or 1.24%, to 12,174.10. Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sunteck Realty, Strides Pharma and Infosys were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares advanced 3.5% after the telecom company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer at a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.
SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares gained 2.6% after the lender launched the ‘Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee (RBBG)’ scheme to safeguard homebuyers’ interest.
Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty Ltd shares jumped nearly 6% after SBI said it has signed MoU with the company for three projects under RBBG.
Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma Science Ltd shares soared 3.4% after the company appointed R. Ananthanarayanan, Cipla’s former global chief operating officer, as CEO and MD.
Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched up 1.5% as the company is set to announce its earnings for the third quarter ending December tomorrow.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares were up 2.5% as the board of the private lender is set to meet on Friday to consider fund raising.
Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shares jumped over 4% ahead of the board meeting that will be held later today to consider share buyback.
RITES: RITES Ltd shares slipped 1.3% as the stock started trading ex-dividend from today.
JSW Energy: JSW Energy Ltd shares fell 1.5% after the company said credit rating agency CARE has assigned AA- rating with negative implications on credit watch for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 300 crore.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,941.50
|0.63
|Sadbhav Infra
|37.55
|0.81
|Indiabulls Hsg
|328.30
|5.92
|Reliance
|1,546.40
|2.14
|SBI
|328.35
|2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|189.25
|3.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,498.00
|2.69
|SBI
|328.35
|2.66
|ICICI Bank
|539.60
|2.61
|M&M
|536.40
|2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,217.25
|-1.68
|HCL Tech
|583.35
|-0.39
|Tech Mahindra
|767.80
|-0.25
