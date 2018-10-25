Bharti Airtel September-quarter Profit Plunges on Pricing Pressure

India's Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a 65.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it faces pricing pressure amid aggressive competition in the country's telecom sector.India's telecom industry has been battered by a price war.Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone Plc have merged their India operations to create the country's largest telecom operator by subscribers and revenue.Bharti Airtel posted a profit of 1.19 billion rupees for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of 3.43 billion rupees a year ago.Revenue fell about 6.2 percent to 204.23 billion rupees, the New Delhi-based company said.Its domestic average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter fell 28.8 percent to 101 rupees, while Africa ARPU dropped to $3 from $3.2 last year.Airtel shares closed down 6.43 percent on Thursday, while the NSE index ended 0.98 percent lower.