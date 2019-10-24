Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Bharti Airtel Shares Recover After Plunging 10% Due to Adverse SC Ruling, Idea Still Down by 20%
The Supreme Court has ruled that all revenues accruing to telecom companies, except for termination fee and roaming charges, will be a part of the AGR.
Image for representation.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd plunged nearly 10 per cent, while those of Vodafone Idea Ltd dived over 20 per cent in intra-day trade on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected the definition of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) as proposed by telecom companies and upheld the government’s Rs 92,000 crore tax demand from these operators.
However, Bharti Airtel shares had recovered all losses to trade in the green by late afternoon. At 2:37 pm, the Bharti Airtel stock was trading at Rs 363.70, up 1.1%, while Vodafone Idea was down by 18.6% to Rs 4.60.
Calculation of AGR is important as both spectrum charges and licence fees paid to the government are calculated on the basis of this metric. Put simply, any rise in AGR means higher levies to the government.
So, the apex court has ruled that all revenues accruing to telecom companies, except for termination fee and roaming charges, will be a part of the AGR. Telcos, meanwhile, were arguing that non-telecom and non-core revenue should not be a part of the AGR.
According to the department of telecommunications (DoT), Bharti Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owes Rs 16,456.47 crore.
The computation of AGR has been a point of contention between the government and the industry for the past 14 years. Both the department of telecommunications and telecom companies have been battling to put forward their case on computation of AGR at various courts.
The apex court has now made it clear that there would be no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|368.70
|2.32
|SBI
|263.55
|-4.32
|Infosys
|632.75
|-2.74
|Reliance
|1,431.60
|2.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,378.05
|-0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|678.80
|-2.30
|IRCTC
|902.05
|0.18
|Bharti Airtel
|369.15
|2.40
|Infosys
|632.75
|-2.77
|Yes Bank
|49.45
|-3.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,431.60
|2.82
|Bharti Airtel
|369.55
|2.55
|HCL Tech
|1,121.00
|2.36
|Eicher Motors
|21,005.95
|2.36
|Titan Company
|1,372.35
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|369.15
|2.40
|Reliance
|1,431.00
|2.74
|HCL Tech
|1,120.80
|2.30
|Asian Paints
|1,788.60
|1.26
|Tata Steel
|360.50
|1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|241.60
|-6.84
|Grasim
|704.30
|-5.23
|SBI
|263.70
|-4.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,281.00
|-3.87
|GAIL
|123.95
|-3.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|263.80
|-4.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,281.65
|-3.82
|Yes Bank
|49.45
|-3.51
|Infosys
|632.75
|-2.77
|Coal India
|205.35
|-1.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right