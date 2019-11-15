Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Bharti Airtel Shares Rise 3% Despite Massive Q2 Loss as Brokerages Stay Positive

At 9:45 am, Bharti Airtel shares were trading at Rs 369.60, up 2%, after hitting day’s high of Rs 373.25. Notably, the stock has risen over 32% in the last one year.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Representative image.

Bharti Airtel Ltd shares showed some resilience on Friday, i.e. November 15, as they rose 3% despite posting a record quarterly loss of Rs 23,045 crore in the three months ended November (Q2).

At 9:45 am, Bharti Airtel shares were trading at Rs 369.60, up 2%, after hitting day’s high of Rs 373.25. Notably, the stock has risen over 32% in the last one year.

Bharti Airtel’s bottom line was mainly dented by an exceptional loss for license fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) after an unfavourable verdict from Supreme Court on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The company, hence, provided a total Rs 28,450 crore as a charge in the September quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 1.9% sequentially (up 4.9% year-on-year) to Rs 21,131.3 crore during the September quarter. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 5.2% sequentially (up 41% year-on-year) to Rs 8,936.3 crore. Margin expanded to 42.3% during the quarter, up 130 basis points sequentially and 1,080 basis points compared with the previous year.

After the earnings, UBS maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target of Rs 415. The brokerage firm said the company’a accelerated investments in 4G and the way it has defended market share solidly are the key reasons that a ‘buy’ rating has been maintained. It highlighted that excluding one-offs, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 1,100 crore.

Credit Suisse also maintained a ‘neutral’ rating on the stock but raised its target to Rs 380 per share from Rs 370 earlier. Factoring Q2 results, the brokerage revised FY20 earnings per share (EPS) estimate to Rs 58 From Rs 14, but warned that regulatory headwinds will remain an overhang in the near term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,932.35 +60.25 ( +0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.40 4.05
ICICI Bank 507.00 1.67
Bharti Airtel 386.85 6.72
Reliance 1,479.15 1.12
Yes Bank 69.10 0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 318.20 3.95
Bharti Airtel 386.80 6.66
Yes Bank 69.05 0.44
Power Grid Corp 187.75 -0.13
ICICI Bank 507.10 1.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 387.25 6.83
Bharti Infratel 220.05 5.46
SBI 318.40 4.05
Grasim 749.50 2.12
Tata Motors 170.50 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 387.25 6.78
SBI 318.20 3.95
Tata Motors 170.70 2.22
ICICI Bank 507.30 1.71
M&M 586.75 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 132.70 -3.03
Cipla 442.80 -1.91
BPCL 507.80 -1.33
Tech Mahindra 749.60 -1.15
Titan Company 1,160.55 -0.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 143.10 -0.59
NTPC 117.90 -0.55
HDFC 2,214.55 -0.47
Axis Bank 712.90 -0.41
Power Grid Corp 187.75 -0.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram