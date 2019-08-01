Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bharti Airtel Slips into Red, Posts Rs 2,866 Crore Loss in Q1

The revenue of the Sunil Mittal-led company rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,738 crore during the first quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 19,799 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharti Airtel Slips into Red, Posts Rs 2,866 Crore Loss in Q1
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted a staggering Rs 2,866 crore loss for the first quarter of FY 2020, amid a fierce competition unleashed in the Indian telecom market by rival Reliance Jio.

Airtel had logged a net profit of Rs 97 crore in the same period of the previous year, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The revenue of the Sunil Mittal-led company rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 20,738 crore during the first quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 19,799 crore in the year-ago period.

For the June quarter, Airtel's India Average Revenue Per User - a key performance metric of mobile phone operators - stood at Rs 129 against Rs 123 in the March quarter.

Commenting on the earnings, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said the first quarter of the year has begun with a "healthy and equitable growth across all our lines of businesses".

"Headline pricing remained stable, albeit at low levels. We continue to remain focused on providing value to customers through our rewards platform, Airtel Thanks. This has led to the second consecutive quarter of ARPU increase," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,018.32 -462.80 ( -1.23%)

NIFTY 50

10,980.00 -138.00 ( -1.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,398.65 -1.01
SBI 317.15 -4.53
Reliance 1,180.25 1.20
Axis Bank 669.30 -0.71
HDFC Bank 2,221.80 -1.33
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 323.95 -4.10
ICICI Bank 417.15 -1.73
Maruti Suzuki 5,574.10 1.86
Titan Company 1,056.40 0.02
Yes Bank 88.40 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.95 2.12
Wipro 270.40 1.92
Maruti Suzuki 5,572.60 1.88
Power Grid Corp 214.00 1.52
Eicher Motors 16,562.80 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,574.10 1.86
Power Grid Corp 214.05 1.45
Reliance 1,180.55 1.25
Bajaj Auto 2,540.65 0.92
Hero Motocorp 2,370.00 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 145.45 -5.61
JSW Steel 225.25 -5.14
SBI 317.15 -4.53
Tata Motors 129.55 -4.46
Hindalco 182.75 -4.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 145.60 -5.55
Tata Motors 129.50 -4.50
SBI 317.20 -4.47
Bharti Airtel 323.95 -4.10
Yes Bank 88.40 -3.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram