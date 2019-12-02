Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Vodafone Idea Ltd shares soared over 28% after the company announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 50% from December 3.
Indian stocks erased early gains to trade slightly lower on Monday even as Asian markets stayed positive. At 10:41 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.92 points, or 0.11%, at 40,750.89, while the Nifty 50 index fell 9.6 points, or 0.08%, to 12,046.45. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Reliance Power among key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gained as much as 9.8% after the telecom operator announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 42% from December 3.
Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares soared over 28% after the company announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 50% from December 3.
Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares were down 0.67% after the company said total sales fell 1.9% to 150,630 units against 153,539 units a year ago.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd inched down 0.9% after total domestic sales fell 25% at 38,057 units versus 50,470 units a year ago.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slipped as much as 7% in intra-day session after the bank announced that it will raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares
Reliance Power: Reliance Power Ltd shares dropped 4% after ICRA upgraded long-term and short-term rating on rated instruments on subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company to B+ and A4, respectively.
Jagran Prakashan: Jagran Prakashan Ltd shares surged over 10% after the board said it will consider share buyback on 9December.
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dropped 4.8% as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) files plea to start insolvency process against company.
