Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks erased early gains to trade slightly lower on Monday even as Asian markets stayed positive. At 10:41 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.92 points, or 0.11%, at 40,750.89, while the Nifty 50 index fell 9.6 points, or 0.08%, to 12,046.45. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Reliance Power among key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gained as much as 9.8% after the telecom operator announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 42% from December 3.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares soared over 28% after the company announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 50% from December 3.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares were down 0.67% after the company said total sales fell 1.9% to 150,630 units against 153,539 units a year ago.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd inched down 0.9% after total domestic sales fell 25% at 38,057 units versus 50,470 units a year ago.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares slipped as much as 7% in intra-day session after the bank announced that it will raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares

Reliance Power: Reliance Power Ltd shares dropped 4% after ICRA upgraded long-term and short-term rating on rated instruments on subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company to B+ and A4, respectively.

Jagran Prakashan: Jagran Prakashan Ltd shares surged over 10% after the board said it will consider share buyback on 9December.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dropped 4.8% as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) files plea to start insolvency process against company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.