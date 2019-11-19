Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Tata Steel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped over 6%, while those of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged over 21% after the two companies said they will increase tariffs effective 1 December 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Tata Steel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
(Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets were trading in the positive zone on Tuesday amid heavy buying in telecom stocks. At 10:51 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 40,401.88, up 117.70 points, or 0.29%, while the Nifty 50 index stood at 11,915.30, up 30.80 points, or 0.26%.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Tata Steel, Infosys and Sterling and Wilson were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped over 6%, while those of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged over 21% after the two companies said they will increase tariffs effective 1 December 2019.

SBI Life: SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd declined 7% on reports that PE firm Carlyle Group, which had acquired 9% stake in the company in March this year, is planning to sell 3% of the firm through the block deal route on Tuesday.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares fell 0.7% on reports that the company is planning to cut around 3,000 jobs across its European operations as it wrestles with excess supply.

Sterling and Wilson: Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd shares was locked in 10% lower circuit. The company said no reduction was sought in the inter-company loan by the promoters from the company as mentioned in various media coverages.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares inched up 1% after COO UB Pravin Rao clarified to CNBC-TV18 that there were no structured layoffs in the company.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares dropped 2.8% after Brickwork Ratings India downgraded credit rating for 6% Cumulative Redeemable Non-Convertible Preference Shares to AA+ (Credit Watch with Negative Implications) from AAA earlier.

Prestige Estates: Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shares climbed 4% after its subsidiary acquired 28.99% stake in DB Realtors Private Ltd.

PNB, Union Bank: Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India rose up to 2% after the two banks said they had received an in-principal approval from the government for their amalgamation with other public sector banks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,931.35 +46.85 ( +0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 953.40 -4.66
Bharti Airtel 431.00 5.33
Reliance 1,501.55 2.90
ICICI Bank 497.50 -0.17
SBI 327.20 0.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 953.70 -4.59
Bharti Airtel 430.90 5.32
Yes Bank 65.15 -1.14
Balkrishna Ind 836.70 -1.45
Reliance 1,500.90 2.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.00 5.33
Bharti Infratel 238.75 5.27
Cipla 476.15 3.38
Reliance 1,501.40 2.89
Axis Bank 741.45 2.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.00 5.34
Reliance 1,500.90 2.91
Axis Bank 741.55 2.56
IndusInd Bank 1,398.00 1.69
Power Grid Corp 193.30 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 283.70 -3.55
TCS 2,114.00 -1.79
M&M 563.30 -1.81
Vedanta 141.55 -1.29
Hero Motocorp 2,477.40 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,114.40 -1.74
M&M 563.80 -1.63
Vedanta 141.55 -1.29
Hero Motocorp 2,478.90 -0.92
Tata Steel 406.75 -0.84
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram