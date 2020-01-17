Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 11:51 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,941.45, up 8.89 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 12,351.85.

Trending Desk

January 17, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for Representation.

Stocks erased initial gains to trade almost unchanged on Friday ahead of the earnings announcement of some key largecap companies. At 11:51 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,941.45, up 8.89 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 12,351.85. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gained 5% while those of Vodafone Idea slumped 39% after Trai data showed Bharti Airtel added 1.65 million users in November to end with 327.30 million users, or a 28.35% market share. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, lost a record 36.41 million users in the same month, ending with a 29.12% market share.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dived over 7% after Moody’s placed the bank’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain.

RIL, TCS, HCL Tech: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 2.2%, while those of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd were trading flat ahead of the announcement of the results for the December quarter (Q3).

South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank Ltd shares were trading unchanged after the lender’s Q3 profit grew 8% to Rs 90.5 crore compared with a year ago, while net interest income (NII) rose 15.8% to Rs 601.8 crore. The board also approved raising Rs 500 crore via bonds.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd shares gained 3.5% even as CBI booked the company and two former officials of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) for alleged irregularities in the coal supply contract.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after Wipro Ventures announced $150 million Fund-II to invest in emerging digital enterprise software leaders.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.9% even as the Supreme Court of India lifted suspension of the environment clearance on GMR Goa International Airport.

Dishman Carbogen: Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares dropped nearly 5% after the company approved buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 72 crore.

Live TV

