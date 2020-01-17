Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
At 11:51 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,941.45, up 8.89 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 12,351.85.
Image for Representation.
Stocks erased initial gains to trade almost unchanged on Friday ahead of the earnings announcement of some key largecap companies. At 11:51 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 41,941.45, up 8.89 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 index was down 3.65 points, or 0.03%, to 12,351.85. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, RIL, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares gained 5% while those of Vodafone Idea slumped 39% after Trai data showed Bharti Airtel added 1.65 million users in November to end with 327.30 million users, or a 28.35% market share. Vodafone Idea, meanwhile, lost a record 36.41 million users in the same month, ending with a 29.12% market share.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares dived over 7% after Moody’s placed the bank’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain.
RIL, TCS, HCL Tech: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 2.2%, while those of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd were trading flat ahead of the announcement of the results for the December quarter (Q3).
South Indian Bank: South Indian Bank Ltd shares were trading unchanged after the lender’s Q3 profit grew 8% to Rs 90.5 crore compared with a year ago, while net interest income (NII) rose 15.8% to Rs 601.8 crore. The board also approved raising Rs 500 crore via bonds.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd shares gained 3.5% even as CBI booked the company and two former officials of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) for alleged irregularities in the coal supply contract.
Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after Wipro Ventures announced $150 million Fund-II to invest in emerging digital enterprise software leaders.
GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.9% even as the Supreme Court of India lifted suspension of the environment clearance on GMR Goa International Airport.
Dishman Carbogen: Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd shares dropped nearly 5% after the company approved buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 72 crore.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,983.00
|1.55
|Reliance
|1,576.30
|2.51
|Vodafone Idea
|4.67
|-22.55
|Bharti Airtel
|501.75
|5.84
|SBI
|320.50
|-0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|502.00
|5.90
|Reliance
|1,576.65
|2.53
|Hero Motocorp
|2,460.50
|1.12
|Nestle
|15,441.40
|0.61
|Sun Pharma
|450.70
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,355.00
|-2.29
|HDFC Bank
|1,276.95
|-0.83
|SBI
|320.50
|-0.85
|Asian Paints
|1,822.40
|-0.68
|HDFC
|2,466.50
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona