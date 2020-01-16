Take the pledge to vote

Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Den Networks Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were up nearly 2% after the company said it has raised $2 billion through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Indian stocks were trading marginally higher on Thursday, 16 January, amid positive global cues as the US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal. At 10:48 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 55.05 points, or 0.13%, to 41,927.78, while the Nifty 50 was up 10.55 points, or 0.085%, to 12,353.85. Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Den Networks were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were up nearly 2% after the company said it has raised $2 billion through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares gained 2.9% after the lender acquired 10.25% stake in Sical Logistics via pledge invocation.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints Ltd shares slipped 0.7% after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it will probe anti-trust moves of the company against JSW Paints.

Den Networks: Den Networks Ltd shares jumped 5% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for the December quarter against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore a year ago.

Sterlite Tech: Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares dived 6.5% after Q3 profit fell 43.1% to Rs 91 crore compared with the previous quarter, while revenue declined 11.5% to Rs 1,203 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares rose 1.6% after the lender sold its entire stake of 5.56% in Equifax Credit Info Services.

Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares advanced 3.7% after the board said it will consider raising funds via equity on 27 January.

Indian Oil Corporation: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd shares fell 1.3% after the company informed the exchange regarding the issue of unsecured debentures on private placement basis.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd shares were down 1.3% after the company’s net profit jumped 12.6% to Rs 2.46 crore in the December quarter against Rs 2.18 crore a year ago.

Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
L&T Infotech 1,913.50 -1.02
Aster DM Health 162.30 0.81
Narayana Hruda 350.00 1.70
HDFC Bank 1,280.75 -0.26
IndusInd Bank 1,397.70 -0.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 15,271.55 2.72
Bharti Airtel 475.00 1.55
Power Grid Corp 196.90 1.23
HUL 2,038.90 0.91
Sun Pharma 451.60 0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 121.40 -1.94
Hero Motocorp 2,435.85 -1.59
Tata Steel 493.85 -1.61
Tech Mahindra 783.90 -1.37
Axis Bank 739.00 -0.96
See all Top Losers »

