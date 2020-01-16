Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Den Networks Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were up nearly 2% after the company said it has raised $2 billion through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.
Representative Image
Indian stocks were trading marginally higher on Thursday, 16 January, amid positive global cues as the US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal. At 10:48 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 55.05 points, or 0.13%, to 41,927.78, while the Nifty 50 was up 10.55 points, or 0.085%, to 12,353.85. Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Den Networks were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares were up nearly 2% after the company said it has raised $2 billion through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank Ltd shares gained 2.9% after the lender acquired 10.25% stake in Sical Logistics via pledge invocation.
Asian Paints: Asian Paints Ltd shares slipped 0.7% after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it will probe anti-trust moves of the company against JSW Paints.
Den Networks: Den Networks Ltd shares jumped 5% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 12.3 crore for the December quarter against a loss of Rs 31.2 crore a year ago.
Sterlite Tech: Sterlite Technologies Ltd shares dived 6.5% after Q3 profit fell 43.1% to Rs 91 crore compared with the previous quarter, while revenue declined 11.5% to Rs 1,203 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares rose 1.6% after the lender sold its entire stake of 5.56% in Equifax Credit Info Services.
Torrent Pharma: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares advanced 3.7% after the board said it will consider raising funds via equity on 27 January.
Indian Oil Corporation: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd shares fell 1.3% after the company informed the exchange regarding the issue of unsecured debentures on private placement basis.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd shares were down 1.3% after the company’s net profit jumped 12.6% to Rs 2.46 crore in the December quarter against Rs 2.18 crore a year ago.
