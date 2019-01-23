LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bharti Infratel Quarterly Profit Beats Market Estimates

Profit after tax came in at 6.48 billion rupees ($90.90 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 5.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Reuters

Updated:January 23, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharti Infratel Quarterly Profit Beats Market Estimates
An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 10.8 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating market estimates.

Profit after tax came in at 6.48 billion rupees ($90.90 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 5.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.59 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The company, majority owned by telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, merged its operations with Indus Towers last year amid a vicious price war in the world's second-biggest market by mobile phone users.

Revenue from operations grew 2.2 percent to 17.33 billion rupees.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,108.47 -336.17 ( -0.92%)

NIFTY 50

10,831.50 -91.25 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.00 2.88
ITC 277.30 -4.30
Reliance 1,226.30 -0.72
Yes Bank 197.25 2.63
ICICI Prudentia 305.40 -11.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 430.75 3.04
Yes Bank 197.30 2.71
Ratnamani Metal 874.10 -4.41
Hathway Cable 31.70 3.09
ITC 277.70 -4.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.00 2.88
Yes Bank 197.25 2.63
Zee Entertain 432.85 1.79
Tata Steel 464.60 1.76
Wipro 351.55 1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 430.75 3.04
Yes Bank 197.30 2.71
Tata Steel 463.80 1.53
HUL 1,765.70 0.90
Bajaj Finance 2,636.40 0.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 277.30 -4.30
Grasim 782.15 -2.76
Indiabulls Hsg 778.70 -2.34
Titan Company 962.15 -2.09
Infosys 731.65 -1.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 277.70 -4.16
Power Grid Corp 186.10 -1.85
Infosys 731.45 -1.73
M&M 696.40 -1.65
NTPC 140.55 -1.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram