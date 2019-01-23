English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharti Infratel Quarterly Profit Beats Market Estimates
Profit after tax came in at 6.48 billion rupees ($90.90 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 5.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.
An advertisement for Bharti Infratel Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is seen posted on a wall as a roadside vendor selling magazines and newspapers waits for customers in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 10.8 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating market estimates.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5.59 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The company, majority owned by telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, merged its operations with Indus Towers last year amid a vicious price war in the world's second-biggest market by mobile phone users.
Revenue from operations grew 2.2 percent to 17.33 billion rupees.
