English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BHEL Q2 Net Up 60 Percent to Rs 185.17 Crore
Net profit of the company stood at Rs 185.17 crore, or Rs 0.50 per share, in July-September period of this year compared with Rs 115.42 crore, or Rs 0.31 a share, in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement here.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) Thursday reported a 60 per cent surge in its September quarter net profit as its order book more than doubled.
Net profit of the company stood at Rs 185.17 crore, or Rs 0.50 per share, in July-September period of this year compared with Rs 115.42 crore, or Rs 0.31 a share, in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement here.
Turnover rose 7 per cent to Rs 6,607 crore.
"In a highly competitive and shrunken market, concerted efforts have resulted in the order book more than doubling to Rs 9,530 crore for the first half of 2018-19 fiscal (April 2018 to March 2019) compared to Rs 3,618 crore in the six months of corresponding FY17-18," BHEL said.
This resulted in an outstanding order book of Rs 1,15,533 crore at the end of the second quarter of FY18-19, which is 19 per cent higher than last year.
For the first half of FY 2018-19, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 341 crore, an increase of 74 per cent, and a turnover of Rs 12,397 crore, up by 8 per cent over FY 2017-18.
Talking to PTI, BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Atul Sobti said that the company has delivered a resilient performance due to the adoption of strategic initiatives like accelerated execution, cost control, and resource optimisation measures, resulting in significant progress in enhancing profitability and productivity, reinforcing leadership in the power sector, and strengthening non-power business areas.
He said that these achievements, along with the strategies in place, are strengthening BHEL's pre-eminent position among national assets and assuring its continued contribution in building a 'New India'.
Net profit of the company stood at Rs 185.17 crore, or Rs 0.50 per share, in July-September period of this year compared with Rs 115.42 crore, or Rs 0.31 a share, in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement here.
Turnover rose 7 per cent to Rs 6,607 crore.
"In a highly competitive and shrunken market, concerted efforts have resulted in the order book more than doubling to Rs 9,530 crore for the first half of 2018-19 fiscal (April 2018 to March 2019) compared to Rs 3,618 crore in the six months of corresponding FY17-18," BHEL said.
This resulted in an outstanding order book of Rs 1,15,533 crore at the end of the second quarter of FY18-19, which is 19 per cent higher than last year.
For the first half of FY 2018-19, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 341 crore, an increase of 74 per cent, and a turnover of Rs 12,397 crore, up by 8 per cent over FY 2017-18.
Talking to PTI, BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Atul Sobti said that the company has delivered a resilient performance due to the adoption of strategic initiatives like accelerated execution, cost control, and resource optimisation measures, resulting in significant progress in enhancing profitability and productivity, reinforcing leadership in the power sector, and strengthening non-power business areas.
He said that these achievements, along with the strategies in place, are strengthening BHEL's pre-eminent position among national assets and assuring its continued contribution in building a 'New India'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.90
|-0.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.90
|0.17
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-22.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.05
|-0.52
|Equitas Holding
|99.05
|-23.34
|Dewan Housing
|182.85
|0.55
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|622.70
|3.88
|Titan Company
|806.90
|1.98
|Tata Motors
|168.50
|1.91
|Bajaj Auto
|2,513.75
|1.46
|Reliance
|1,044.90
|1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|168.85
|2.09
|Reliance
|1,044.70
|1.41
|Bajaj Auto
|2,505.55
|1.13
|Tata Steel
|551.10
|0.83
|Bharti Airtel
|298.30
|0.83
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|-8.90
|JSW Steel
|337.45
|-4.51
|Axis Bank
|537.70
|-4.16
|HCL Tech
|966.60
|-3.81
|Grasim
|759.05
|-3.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|180.55
|-8.97
|Axis Bank
|537.35
|-4.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.10
|-3.14
|TCS
|1,799.60
|-2.86
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,159.05
|-2.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...