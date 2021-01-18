1-MIN READ
Next Story
Biden Expected To Pick FTC Member Chopra To Head Consumer Financial Regulator
U.S. Presidentelect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a person familiar with the new administration's plans.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: January 18, 2021, 08:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a person familiar with the new administration’s plans.
Chopra, an ally of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, had been considered a top candidate for the job running the agency, which had been weakened by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for Biden’s transition team could not be reached for comment.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor